BTG : Publication of Prospectus Supplement

25 February 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

BTG PLC

(BTG)

by

BRAVO BIDCO LIMITED

(Bidco)

a newly incorporated indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation (Boston Scientific)

intended to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

On 24 January 2019, Bidco made an offer to acquire all of the issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of BTG on the terms and subject to the conditions of the scheme document (the 'Scheme Document'). Defined terms in this announcement shall, except where defined in this announcement or the context requires otherwise, have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

As outlined in the Scheme Document, Boston Scientific entered into the Bridge Credit Agreement to partially fund the Cash Consideration payable by Bidco pursuant to the Acquisition.

Boston Scientific has published a prospectus supplement (the 'Prospectus Supplement'). Under the terms of the Prospectus Supplement, Boston Scientific will be offering, for an aggregate principal amount of $4,300,000,000, the following:

· $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 1 March 2024 (the '2024 Notes');

· $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 1 March 2026 (the '2026 Notes');

· $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 1 March 2029;

· $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.550% senior notes due 1 March 2039; and

· $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.700% senior notes due 1 March 2049,

(together, the 'Notes').

Boston Scientific intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes to, among other things, finance a portion of the Acquisition. The Bridge Credit Agreement will be terminated and replaced in full by a portion of the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering.

If the Acquisition has not become Effective on or prior to the Long Stop Date, or if, prior to becoming Effective, the Acquisition lapses, is withdrawn or otherwise terminates in accordance with its terms, Boston Scientific will be required to redeem all outstanding 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes at the prices specified (the 'Special Mandatory Redemption Price') and on the terms described in the Prospectus Supplement (the 'Special Mandatory Redemption'). In such case, rather than financing a portion of the Acquisition, Boston Scientific intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes to, among other things, fund a portion of the Special Mandatory Redemption Price in satisfaction of the Special Mandatory Redemption.

The Prospectus Supplement (as well as a copy of this announcement) will be uploaded to the Boston Scientific website (http://investors.bostonscientific.com/) shortly.

