Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BTG plc    BTG   GB0001001592

BTG PLC

(BTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/08 07:02:15 am
833.25 GBp   -0.09%
06:25aBTG : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
05:55aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
05:40aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BTG : Rule 2.9 Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:25am EST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

8 March 2019

BTG plc

('BTG' or the 'Company')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that as at the date of this announcement it has 387,231,968 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The International Securities Identification Number for BTG's ordinary shares is GB0001001592.

BTG also has an American Depositary Receipt ('ADR') programme. One ADR represents one ordinary share of 10 pence, with International Securities Identification Number: US05581D1072.

Disclaimer

BTG plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 11:24:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BTG PLC
06:25aBTG : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
05:55aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
05:40aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
04:50aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG plc
PU
03/06BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
03/06MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
03/06BTG : New research validates clinical value of treating Copperhead envenomation ..
AQ
03/06FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
03/06NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
03/06BTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BTG plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 678 M
EBIT 2019 176 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Finance 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 42,01
P/E ratio 2020 35,90
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capitalization 3 250 M
Chart BTG PLC
Duration : Period :
BTG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Melanie Georgina Lee Chief Scientific Officer
William James O'Shea Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian F. R. Much Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTG PLC0.48%4 257
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.12%368 152
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.63%233 293
PFIZER-4.10%229 789
NOVARTIS7.59%229 526
MERCK AND COMPANY5.29%207 659
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.