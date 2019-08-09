Log in
BTS GROUP AB

(BTS B)
BTS : Invitation to BTS Q2 report 2019 presentation and conference call

08/09/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, August 9, 2019

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and journalists to a combined interim report presentation and conference call with CEO Henrik Ekelund.

The report will be presented in English at Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm. The presentation can also be followed via the web with opportunities to ask questions.

Conference call and web link:
Friday, August 23 at 09.30 am CET. Please dial any of the following numbers:

UK: +44-333 300 9271
US: +1-833 526 8347

SE: +46-8 505 583 55
Follow the presentation via the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q2-2019

Presentation venue:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm.

To participate at the presentation, please register at

https://financialhearings.com/event/12083/register/live_event

Preregistration is not required for participation via the webcast or conference call.

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation will be available later on
http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 750 professionals at 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.
It's strategy made personal.
We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Disclaimer

BTS Group AB published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC
