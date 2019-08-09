BTS : Invitation to BTS Q2 report 2019 presentation and conference call

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, August 9, 2019

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and journalists to a combined interim report presentation and conference call with CEO Henrik Ekelund.

The report will be presented in English at Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm. The presentation can also be followed via the web with opportunities to ask questions.

Conference call and web link:

Friday, August 23 at 09.30 am CET. Please dial any of the following numbers:

UK: +44-333 300 9271

US: +1-833 526 8347

SE: +46-8 505 583 55

Follow the presentation via the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q2-2019

Presentation venue:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm.

To participate at the presentation, please register at

https://financialhearings.com/event/12083/register/live_event

Preregistration is not required for participation via the webcast or conference call.

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation will be available later on

http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB