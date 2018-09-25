BTS : Wins Silver in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and SAN FRANCISCO, CA - BTS GROUP AB was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Business Services category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

BTS' application highlighted a commitment to diversity and strong work-life balance. Judges commented: "Successful quality of life, gender parity and working solutions that best fit your workforce talent sets a tremendous example for those clients that engage in your services. Everyone wins!"

Rommin Adl, EVP at BTS, responds, "It is an honor to have won this award. BTS strives to perpetuate a culture of inclusivity and a high quality of life for our employees, and are grateful for this recognition. Congratulations to all who applied!"

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, September 21. This year, more than 550 organizations in 21 nations submitted applications for consideration.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The judges were very impressed with the quality of entries we received in the third annual Stevie Award for Great Employers. The dedication these Stevie-winning organizations have to providing great workplaces for employees was evident in each nomination," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Find the list of 2018 Stevie winners here .