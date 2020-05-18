Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  BTS Group AB (publ)    BTS B   SE0000805426

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BTS B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 05/18 02:47:35 pm
173.4000 SEK   +0.35%
08:41aBTS PUBL : Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2020
PU
05/14BTS PUBL : Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/14BTS GROUP AB : (publ) Interim report 1 January – 31 March 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS publ : Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

Profit decreases by 59 percent in the first quarter

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 372 (376). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased by 4 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12 (30).
  • Operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9).
  • Profit after tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 3 (16).
  • Earnings per share decreased by 82 percent to SEK 0.15 (0.85).
  • A global pandemic broke out in the first quarter of 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19. The pandemic negatively affected the Group's sales and earnings at the end of the quarter.
  • From March 1 to the day of this report, BTS has won more than MSEK 350 in new digital and virtual projects in more than 150 customer projects for delivery as of the second quarter.

NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA)

Rolling 12 months

2,000

MSEK

MSEK

250

1,600

200

1,200

150

800

100

400

50

0

Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Q1

CEO COMMENTS

Record quarter in dramatic times

The first quarter of the year presented us with dramatic developments. In the third week of February, we published our Q4 2019 report, which was our fourteenth consecutive record-breaking quarter, and began the year with a record strong order book for 2020. The following week, the world turned on its head and our customers began to cancel deliveries and projects.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 to Europe, the US and the rest of the world, many of BTS's physical deliveries at the end of Q1 have been cancelled or postponed on short notice. This has led to lower revenues than expected while costs could only be marginally reduced during the quarter.

Revenue in the first quarter was MSEK 372, correspond­ ing to a decline of 4 percent after adjustment of currency effects. Operating profit decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12.

BTS has taken measures to strengthen the already good cash position at the beginning of the year and ­implemented selective cost savings.

At the same time, the spread of COVID-19 has created an increased demand for digital and virtual deliveries. BTS is well positioned after many years of investments in digital products and services. The two acquisitions in 2019 of SwissVBS and Rapid Learning Institute have further strengthened BTS's position.

From March 1 to the day of this report, BTS has won more than MSEK 350 in new digital and virtual projects in more than 150 customer projects for delivery as of the second quarter.

We believe that companies' transition to digital and virtual deliveries during the COVID-19 crisis creates new habits that will continue to persist after the crisis. This change in the market will provide additional growth ­opportunities for BTS within digital and virtual deliveries.

There is currently considerable uncertainty about how

revenues­ for physical, digital and virtual deliveries will develop during the year, and we do not currently have ­sufficient data to provide a financial outlook for the year.

BTS's focus is to emerge stronger from the 2020 pan­ demic and recession and achieve a level of profit higher than before the recession and sustainably growing. Our goal is to have a larger and more profitable operation with a stronger organization, an expanded customer base, deeper customer relations, increased revenues from ­virtual and digital solutions combined with the physical deliveries for which there is significant pent-up demand.

Stockholm, May 14, 2020

Henrik Ekelund

President and CEO of BTS Group AB (publ)

2 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

OPERATIONS

Sales

BTS's net sales for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 372 (376). Adjusted for currency effects, total sales declined by 4 percent and organic sales by 7 percent.

Growth varied between the units: BTS Europe 16 per- cent, BTS North America 0 percent, APG -2 percent and BTS Other markets -27 percent (growth measured in local currency).

Earnings

Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent in the first quarter to MSEK 12 (30). The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9).

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 75 percent in the first quarter to MSEK 6 (25). The operating margin (EBIT margin) was 1.7 percent (6.8). Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter was charged with MSEK 5.7 (4.3) for amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions.

The Group's earnings before tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 4 (23).

The Group's profitability was positively affected by improved profit in BTS Europe and APG, while weaker earnings in BTS North America and BTS Other markets had a negative effect.

Market developments in the first quarter

The market continued to show a positive trend until the third week of February. As a result of the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions, demand for physical deliveries has decreased markedly. The result­ ing recession with cost savings carried out by many companies has also had a negative impact on demand. There remains high demand in certain industries and companies, particularly those dealing with digital and virtual solutions.

REVENUE BY QUARTER

MSEK

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

16 17 18 19 20

16 17 18 19

16 17 18 19

16 17 18 19

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) BY QUARTER

100

MSEK

80

60

40

20

0

16 17 18 19 20

16 17 18 19

16 17 18 19

16 17 18 19

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

NET SALES BY SOURCE OF REVENUE

PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND OPERATING MARGIN

JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 (2019)

(EBITA) BY QUARTER

Other revenue

80

MSEK

%

40

4 (5)%

Licenses

12 (9)%

70

35

Programs

51 (57)%

60

30

Development

50

25

33(29)%

40

20

30

15

20

10

10

5

0

Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Profit before tax, MSEK

EBITA margin, %

BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

3

SEGMENT REPORTING

The effects of IFRS 16 are not included in the

BTS Operating units reporting, which is why the effects are recognized as Group adjustments.

Operating units

BTS North America consists of BTS's operations in

North America,­ excluding APG but including SwissVBS with its ­operations in Canada and Switzerland.

BTS Europe consists of operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden.

BTS Other markets consists of operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain,

Taiwan, Thailand and the United­ Arab Emirates.

APG consists of operations in Advantage Performance Group in North America.

NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT

NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT

JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 (2019)

APG 7 (7)%

BTS North America 51 (48)%

BTS Other markets 19 (26)%

BTS Europe 23 (19)%

Jan-March

Jan-March

April-March

Jan-Dec

MSEK

2020

2019

2019/20

2019

BTS North America

188

179

886

877

BTS Europe

86

73

400

386

BTS Other markets

70

97

463

490

APG

27

27

113

112

Total

372

376

1,862

1,865

OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) PER OPERATING UNIT

Jan-March

Jan-March

April-March

Jan-Dec

MSEK

2020

2019

2019/20

2019

BTS North America

13.1

24.5

107.2

118.6

BTS Europe

8.8

3.9

68.2

63.3

BTS Other markets

-10.9

1.0

45.4

57.2

APG

-0.4

-0.5

1.7

1.5

Total

10.6

28.8

222.4

240.5

4 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

BTS North America

Net sales for BTS's operations in North America amounted to MSEK 188 (179) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue remained unchanged.

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 13.1 (24.5) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 7.0 (13.7) percent.

In BTS North America, many deliveries during March were canceled or postponed at short notice. Demand for digital and virtual solutions grew most rapidly in this region.

BTS Europe

Net sales for BTS Europe amounted to MSEK 86 (73) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue grew by 16 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 8.8 (3.9) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.1 (5.3) percent.

BTS Europe has been less affected by COVID-19 than other regions during the quarter due to a more favorable distribution of its sources of revenue.

BTS Other markets

Net sales for BTS Other markets amounted to MSEK

70 (97) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined by 27 percent. Operat­ing profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK -10.9 (1.0) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was -15.5 (1.0) percent.

In BTS Other markets, which includes Asia, Italy and Spain, we noted the most striking effects on revenue and earnings as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions.

BTS'S OFFICES AROUND THE WORLD

APG

Net sales for APG amounted to MSEK 27 (27) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined by 2 percent. Operating loss (EBITA) amounted to MSEK -0.4(-0.5) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was -1.5(-2.0) percent.

APG has experienced cancellations of physical deliveries­ during the quarter, but the impact on the operating loss has been limited due to the entity's structure of a high proportion of variable costs.

OTHER INFORMATION

Financial position

BTS's cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 67 (5).

Available cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 429 (259) at the end of the period. The company's interest-bearing loans amounted to MSEK 158 (95) at the end of the period.

BTS's equity ratio was 45 percent (48) at the end of the period.

The company had no outstanding conversion loans at the balance sheet date.

Employees

On March 31, the number of employees at BTS was 865 (746).

The average number of employees for the first quarter was 847 (722).

Parent Company

The Parent Company's net sales amounted to MSEK 1.1 (0.8) and profit before tax totaled MSEK 11.8 (1.2). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 2.1 (5.6).

Stockholm

Amsterdam

Cologne

London

Portsmouth

Paris

Seoul

San Francisco (2)

Toronto

Bilbao

New York

Madrid

Tokyo

Phoenix

Zurich

Shanghai

Austin

Philadelphia

Taipei

Chicago

Milan (2)

Bangkok

Mexico City

Dubai

Singapore

Mumbai

San José

Sao Paulo

Bangalore

Johannesburg

Sydney

Buenos Aires

Melbourne

BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

5

Acquisitions

As previously communicated in a press release on the same date, BTS acquired Rapid Learning Institute (RLI) on January 6, 2020. The acquisition encompasses all

operations­ including talent, technology, intellectual

­property, customer relations, brands and equipment. With the acquisition of Rapid Learning, BTS gained

a library of more than 200 proprietary learning modules centered on short research-backed videos, and in addition a collection of more than 2,500 articles on leadership and sales authored by the company's editorial team, which together with the RLI team will significantly strengthen BTS's scalable digital solutions. The company also brought with it a set of clients who subscribe to RLI's programs or license its content.

The acquisition consisted of an initial cash consideration and an additional payment that will be paid out in 2023 provided the business meets specific targets 2020- 2022 based on the entire measurement period.

Acquisition calculation ratified at the date of acquisition translated at the exchange rate prevailing on the balance sheet date of March 31, 2020.

MSEK

Tangible assets

1.1

Intangible assets

15.9

Receivables

2.2

Current liabilities

-15.5

Identifiable assets

3.7

Goodwill

63.5

Total purchase price

67.2

Estimated additional cash purchase price

-5.4

Provision for conditional purchase price

-34.3

Purchase price paid in cash

27.5

Goodwill consists of expected future synergy effects in the form of an expanded product range and services. Alongside synergy effects, the addition of qualified employees and future profitability components are ­included in the goodwill item.

Risks and uncertainties

The Group's material risks and uncertainties include market and business risks, operational risks and financial risks. Business and market risks may relate to greater customer exposure for specific sectors and companies as well as sensitivity to market conditions. Operational risks include dependence on individuals, skill supply and intellectual property as well as BTS meeting the high-quality demands of its clients.

Financial risks mainly relate to foreign exchange rates and credit risks. The management of risks and uncertainties is described in the 2019 Annual Report.

A global pandemic broke out during the reporting period due to COVID-19. The pan­demic had a significant impact on the general market ­climate and global economy. The pandemic negatively affected the Group's sales and earnings at the end of the quarter. This is an effect of several countries in the markets in which the Group's companies operate introducing severe restrictions regarding free movement, which in turn ­reduced demand for the company's services since many customers decided to postpone physical deliveries.

To minimize the risks of long-term negative conse­

quences for BTS, Group Management and the Board are continuously analyzing and evaluating under­lying trends and changes in the market. Action plans are drawn up based on these analyses and immediate action is taken to manage or mitigate risks.

Critical accounting estimates and assumptions

In order to prepare the financial statements in conformity with IFRS, Corporate Management is required to make

estimates­ and assumptions that affect the application of accounting principles and the recognized amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and costs. Estimates and assumptions are based on historical experience and a ­number of other factors that are regarded as reasonable under prevailing conditions. Actual outcomes can deviate from these estimates and assumptions. Estimates and assumptions are reviewed regularly.

Accounting principles

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the EU, RFR 1 Supplementary Accounting Rules for Groups, and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Parent Company's statements have been prepared in accordance with RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities and the Annual Accounts Act.

Financial calendar

Interim report Jan-June 2020

August 18, 2020

Interim report Jan-June 2020

November 11, 2020

Year-end report 2020

February 24, 2021

Stockholm, May 14, 2020

Henrik Ekelund

President and CEO

Contact information

Henrik Ekelund

CEO

Tel: +46

8 587 070 00

Stefan Brown

CFO

Tel: +46

8 587 070 62

Michael Wallin

Head of Investor

Tel: +46

8 587 070 02

Relations

Mobile: +46 70 878 80 19

For further information, visit our website www.bts.com

BTS Group AB (publ)

Grevgatan 34

SE-114 53 Stockholm

SWEDEN

Tel. +46 8 587 070 00

Company registration number: 556566-7119

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 860 professionals in 35 offices located

on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For more than 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.

  • We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Strategy execution, Leadership development programs, Assessment, Developing business acumen, Transforming sales organizations, Coaching, and Digital solutions, events and ­services.
  • We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g.: ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.
  • BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

7

Group income statement, summary

Jan-March

Jan-March

April-March

Jan-Dec

KSEK

2020

2019

2019/20

2019

Net sales

372,177

375,824

1,861,853

1,865,499

Operating expenses

-343,683

-331,408

-1,566,589

-1,554,314

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

-16,405

-14,654

-67,606

-65,855

Amortization of intangible assets

-5,724

-4,304

-21,090

-19,670

Operating profit

6,365

25,458

206,568

225,660

Net financial items

-2,058

-1,994

-9,834

-9,771

Associated company, profit after tax

-98

-476

963

585

Profit before tax

4,209

22,988

197,696

216,475

Estimated tax

-1,250

-6,827

-60,150

-65,726

Profit for the period

2,959

16,161

137,547

150,748

Attributable to the shareholders

of the parent company

2,959

16,161

137,547

150,748

Earnings per share, before dilution

of shares, SEK

0.15

0.85

7.13

7.84

Number of shares at end of the period

19,318,292

19,143,439

19,318,292

19,318,292

Average number of shares before dilution

19,318,292

19,057,090

19,286,543

19,221,242

Earnings per share, after dilution

of shares, SEK

0.15

0.84

7.13

7.84

Average number of shares after dilution

19,318,292

19,270,493

19,286,543

19,221,242

Dividend per share, SEK

0.001

1 Proposed dividend

Group statement of comprehensive income

Jan-March

Jan-March

April-March

Jan-Dec

KSEK

2020

2019

2019/20

2019

Profit for the period

2,959

16,161

137,547

150,748

Items that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Items that may be reclassified

to profit or loss

Translation differences in equity

35,789

30,978

30,922

26,111

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

35,789

30,978

30,922

26,111

Total comprehensive income for the period

38,748

47,139

168,469

176,859

Attributable to the shareholders

of the parent company

38,748

47,139

168,469

176,859

8 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

Group balance sheet, summary

March 31,

March 31,

Dec 31,

KSEK

2020

2019

2019

Assets

Goodwill

627,219

471,156

535,916

Other intangible assets

99,749

71,071

82,467

Tangible assets

223,586

200,342

219,778

Financial assets

13,585

14,955

13,147

Total non-current assets

964,138

757,523

851,308

Trade receivables

392,526

361,127

514,132

Other current assets

181,359

198,601

186,983

Cash and cash equivalents

428,818

259,238

316,388

Total current assets

1,002,703

818,966

1,017,503

TOTAL ASSETS

1,966,840

1,576,489

1,868,812

Equity and liabilities

Equity

878,945

762,780

839,678

Provisions

173,316

178,189

134,052

Non-current liabilities

236,596

221,683

230,245

Current liabilities

677,983

413,837

664,838

Total liabilities

1,087,896

813,708

1,029,134

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,966,840

1,576,489

1,868,812

Group cash flow statement, summary

Jan-March

Jan-March

Jan-Dec

KSEK

2020

2019

2019

Cash flow before changes in working capital

19,609

25,933

235,809

Cash flow from changes in working capital

47,115

-21,425

-18,096

Cash flow from operating activities

66,724

4,508

217,712

Acquisition related

-30,604

-

-14,260

Other

-8,8011

-3,556

-23,405

Cash flow from investing activities

-39,405

-3,556

-37,665

Dividend

-

-

-69,231

New issue

-

9,367

22,899

Other

72,583

-18,907

-85,743

Cash flow from financing activities

72,583

-9,539

-132,074

Cash flow for the period

99,903

-8,587

47,973

Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance

316,388

262,357

262,357

Translation differences in cash and cash equivalents

12,527

5,468

6,058

Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance

428,818

259,238

316,388

1 Acquisition of assets.

BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

9

Group changes in consolidated equity

March 31,

March 31,

Dec 31,

KSEK

2020

2019

2019

Opening balance

839,678

704,203

704,203

Dividend to shareholders

-

-

-69,231

New issue

-

11,440

26,657

Other

519

-1

1,190

Total comprehensive income for the period

38,748

47,139

176,859

Closing balance

878,945

762,780

839,678

Parent Company's income statement, summary

Jan-March

Jan-March

April-March

Jan-Dec

KSEK

2020

2019

2019/20

2019

Net sales

1,095

825

3,200

2,930

Operating expenses

-143

876

-2,165

-1,146

Operating profit

952

1,701

1,035

1,784

Net financial items

10,846

-520

51,442

40,077

Profit before tax

11,797

1,181

52,477

41,861

Estimated tax

-

-

-878

-878

Profit for the period

11,797

1,181

51,599

40,983

Parent Company's balance sheet, summary

March 31,

March 31,

Dec 31,

KSEK

2020

2019

2019

Assets

Financial assets

303,761

302,306

302,332

Other current assets

115,787

44,794

21,905

Cash and cash equivalents

2,062

5,616

1,883

Total assets

421,610

352,717

326,120

Equity and liabilities

Equity

167,087

169,502

155,290

Non-current liabilities

40,000

147,802

40,000

Current liabilities

214,523

35,412

130,830

Total equity and liabilities

421,610

352,717

326,120

10 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020

Group consolidated key ratios

Jan-March

Jan-March

April-March

Jan-Dec

KSEK

2020

2019

2019/20

2019

Net sales

372,177

375,824

1,861,853

1,865,499

Operating profit (EBITA)

12,089

29,761

227,658

245,330

Operating margin (EBITA margin), %

3.2

7.9

12.2

13.2

Operating profit (EBIT)

6,365

25,458

206,568

225,660

Operating margin (EBIT margin), %

1.7

6.8

11.1

12.1

Profit margin, %

0.8

4.3

7.4

8.1

Operating capital1

610,556

599,687

Return on operating capital, %

34

39

Return on equity, %

16

20

Equity ratio, at end of the period, %

45

48

45

45

Cash flow

99,903

-8,587

156,463

47,973

Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period

428,818

259,238

428,818

316,388

Average number of employees

847

722

811

779

Number of employees at end of the period

865

746

865

832

Revenues for the year per employee

2,295

2,393

1 The calculation included the item of non-interest-bearing liabilities amounting to 930,315 (718,997) KSEK.

Net sales according to business model

Jan-March

Jan-March

MSEK

2020

2019

BTS North

BTS

BTS Other

BTS North

BTS

BTS Other

America

Europe

markets

APG

Total

America

Europe

markets

APG

Total

Programs

71

48

46

24

189

84

38

70

21

213

Development

75

29

18

-

123

64

27

20

-

112

Licenses

35

4

2

3

44

20

4

3

6

32

Other revenue

8

5

4

-

17

11

4

4

-

20

TOTAL

188

86

70

27

372

179

73

97

27

376

DEFINITIONS

Earnings per share

Earnings attributable to the parent company's shareholders divided by number of shares before dilution.

Operating capital

Total balance sheet reduced by liquid funds and other ­interest-bearing assets and reduced by non-interest bearing liabilities.

Operating margin (EBITA margin)

Operating profit before interest, tax and amortization as a percentage of net sales.

Return on operating capital

Operating profit (EBIT) as a percentage of average operating capital.

Operating margin (EBIT margin)

Operating profit after depreciation as a percentage of net sales.

Return on equity

Profit after tax as a percentage of average equity.

Profit margin

Profit for the period as a percentage of net sales.

Equity ratio

Equity as a percentage of total balance sheet.

BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 11

Sweden

Head Office

Grevgatan 34

114 53 Stockholm

SWEDEN

Tel. 08 58 70 70 00

Argentina

Reconquista 657

PB 3 CP1003 CABA.

Buenos Aires

Tel. +54 1157955721

Australia

198 Harbour Esplanade,

Suite 404

Docklands VIC 3008

Tel. +61 3 9670 9850

Level 6

10 Barrack St

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel. +61 02 8243 0900

Brazil

Rua Geraldo Flausino Gomes, 85, cj 42

04575-060 São Paulo - SP Tel. +55 (11) 5505 2070

Canada

SwissVBS

460 Richmond Street West

Suite 700

Toronto, ON M5V 1Y1

Tel. +1 416 848 3744

China

1376 West Nanjing Road

Suite 531, East Office Tower

Shanghai Centre

Shanghai 200040

Tel. +86 21 6289 8688

Costa Rica

Office 203

Prisma Business Center

San Jose

Tel: +506 22 88 48 19

France

57 Rue de Seine

75006 Paris

Tel. +33 1 40 15 07 43

Germany

Ritterstraße 12

D-50668 Cologne

Tel +49 221 270 70 763

India

Vatika Business Center Divyashree Chambers, 2nd Floor, Wing A O'Shaugnessy Road, Langford Town Bangalore 560025

Tel. +91 80 4291 1111 Ext 116

801, 8th Floor, DHL Park Opposite MTNL, Staff quarters,

S.V. Road, Goregaon (West). Mumbai - 400062 Maharashtra,

Tel. +91 22 6196 6800

Italy

Viale Fulvio Testi 223

20162 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6611 6364

BTS Design Innovation

Viale Abruzzi, 13

20131 Milan

Tel. +39 02 69015719

Japan

TS Kojimachi Bldg. 3F

6-4-6 Kojimachi Chiyoda-ku

Tokyo 102-0083

Tel. +81 (3) 6272 9973

Mexico

Edificio Torre Moliere

Calle Moliere 13 - PH

Col Chapultepec Polanco

C.P. 11560 México, D.F.

Tel. +52 (55) 52 81 69 72

TheNetherlands

Barbara Strozzilaan 201

1083 HN Amsterdam

Tel: + 31 (0)20 615 15 14

Singapore

1 Finlayson Green

Suite 16-01

Singapore 049246

Tel. +65 6304 3032

Spain

Simon Bolivar 27-1,

Office No. 4

Bilbao 48013

Tel. +34 94 423 5594

Calle José Abascal 55, piso 3ºDcha

28003 Madrid Tel. +34 91 417 5327

South Africa

267 West Avenue, 1st Floor Centurion 0046, Gauteng

Tel. +27 12 663 6909

South Korea

Room 103, 1st Floor Wonseo Building

13, Changdeokgung 1-gil Jongnogu

Seoul 03058

Tel. +82 2 539 7676

Switzerland

SwissVBS

Winkelriedstrasse 35

9000 St. Gallen

Tel: +41 71 845 5936

Taiwan

7 F, No. 307,

Dun-Hua, North Road

Taipei 105

Tel. +886 2 8712 3665

Thailand

128/27 Phyathai Plaza

Building (4th Floor)

Phyathai Rd. Kwaeng Thung

Phyathai

Khet Ratchathewi

Bangkok 10400

Tel. +66 2 216 5974

UK

1 Queen Caroline Street

London W6 9YN

Tel: +44 20 7368 4180

Holbrook Court,

Cumberland Business Centre,

Hampshire, PO5 1DS

Portsmouth

Tel: +44 2393 162686

United Arab Emirates

10th Floor, Swiss Tower

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

Tel. +971 4 279 8341

USA

Frost Bank Building

401 Congress Avenue

Suite 2740

Austin, Texas 78701

Tel. +1 512 474 1416

200 South Wacker Drive

Suite 925

Chicago, IL 60606

Tel. +1 312 509 4750

101 West Elm Street Suite 310 Conshohocken, PA 19428

Tel. (toll free) +1 800 445 7089 Tel. +1 484 391 2900

350 Fifth Avenue

Suite 5020

NewYork, NY 10118

Tel. +1 646 378 3730

4742 North 24th Street

Suite 120

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Tel. +1 480 948 2777

222 Kearny Street

Suite 1000

San Francisco, CA 94108

Tel. +1 415 362 4200

Advantage Performance Group

100 Smith Ranch Road,

Suite 306

San Rafael, CA 94903

USA

Tel. +1 800 494 6646

Strategy made personal

We create powerful experiences that help leaders build the future of their business

Disclaimer

BTS Group AB published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
08:41aBTS PUBL : Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2020
PU
05/14BTS PUBL : Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/14BTS GROUP AB : (publ) Interim report 1 January – 31 March 2020
AQ
04/23BTS PUBL : Group's Annual Report 2019 now available online
AQ
04/23BTS PUBL : updates on financial and operational effects related to COVID-19
AQ
04/15BTS PUBL : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/14BTS PUBL : The Board of BTS Group AB has decided to withdraw its previous divide..
AQ
02/18BTS GROUP AB : (publ) Year-end report 1 January – 31 December 2019
AQ
02/04BTS PUBL : Invitation to BTS Q4 report 2019 presentation and conference call
PU
2019BTS GROUP AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 1 821 M
EBIT 2020 122 M
Net income 2020 80,0 M
Finance 2020 257 M
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 3 338 M
Chart BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BTS Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 172,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Ekelund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reinhold Geijer Chairman
Stefan Brown Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Mariana Burenstam Linder Independent Director
Stefan Gardefjord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)-27.40%338
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.48%23 663
TELEPERFORMANCE-2.16%13 515
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC3.55%10 500
NEXI S.P.A14.70%9 648
EDENRED-21.97%9 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group