BTS publ : Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2020
05/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020
Profit decreases by 59 percent in the first quarter
Net sales amounted to MSEK 372 (376). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased by 4 percent.
Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12 (30).
Operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9).
Profit after tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 3 (16).
Earnings per share decreased by 82 percent to SEK 0.15 (0.85).
A global pandemic broke out in the first quarter of 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19. The pandemic negatively affected the Group's sales and earnings at the end of the quarter.
From March 1 to the day of this report, BTS has won more than MSEK 350 in new digital and virtual projects in more than 150 customer projects for delivery as of the second quarter.
NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA)
CEO COMMENTS
Record quarter in dramatic times
The first quarter of the year presented us with dramatic developments. In the third week of February, we published our Q4 2019 report, which was our fourteenth consecutive record-breaking quarter, and began the year with a record strong order book for 2020. The following week, the world turned on its head and our customers began to cancel deliveries and projects.
Due to the spread of COVID-19 to Europe, the US and the rest of the world, many of BTS's physical deliveries at the end of Q1 have been cancelled or postponed on short notice. This has led to lower revenues than expected while costs could only be marginally reduced during the quarter.
Revenue in the first quarter was MSEK 372, correspond ing to a decline of 4 percent after adjustment of currency effects. Operating profit decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12.
BTS has taken measures to strengthen the already good cash position at the beginning of the year and implemented selective cost savings.
At the same time, the spread of COVID-19 has created an increased demand for digital and virtual deliveries. BTS is well positioned after many years of investments in digital products and services. The two acquisitions in 2019 of SwissVBS and Rapid Learning Institute have further strengthened BTS's position.
From March 1 to the day of this report, BTS has won more than MSEK 350 in new digital and virtual projects in more than 150 customer projects for delivery as of the second quarter.
We believe that companies' transition to digital and virtual deliveries during the COVID-19 crisis creates new habits that will continue to persist after the crisis. This change in the market will provide additional growth opportunities for BTS within digital and virtual deliveries.
There is currently considerable uncertainty about how
revenues for physical, digital and virtual deliveries will develop during the year, and we do not currently have sufficient data to provide a financial outlook for the year.
BTS's focus is to emerge stronger from the 2020 pan demic and recession and achieve a level of profit higher than before the recession and sustainably growing. Our goal is to have a larger and more profitable operation with a stronger organization, an expanded customer base, deeper customer relations, increased revenues from virtual and digital solutions combined with the physical deliveries for which there is significant pent-up demand.
Stockholm, May 14, 2020
Henrik Ekelund
President and CEO of BTS Group AB (publ)
2 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020
OPERATIONS
Sales
BTS's net sales for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 372 (376). Adjusted for currency effects, total sales declined by 4 percent and organic sales by 7 percent.
Growth varied between the units: BTS Europe 16 per- cent, BTS North America 0 percent, APG -2 percent and BTS Other markets -27 percent (growth measured in local currency).
Earnings
Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent in the first quarter to MSEK 12 (30). The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9).
Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 75 percent in the first quarter to MSEK 6 (25). The operating margin (EBIT margin) was 1.7 percent (6.8). Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter was charged with MSEK 5.7 (4.3) for amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions.
The Group's earnings before tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 4 (23).
The Group's profitability was positively affected by improved profit in BTS Europe and APG, while weaker earnings in BTS North America and BTS Other markets had a negative effect.
Market developments in the first quarter
The market continued to show a positive trend until the third week of February. As a result of the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions, demand for physical deliveries has decreased markedly. The result ing recession with cost savings carried out by many companies has also had a negative impact on demand. There remains high demand in certain industries and companies, particularly those dealing with digital and virtual solutions.
NET SALES BY SOURCE OF REVENUE
SEGMENT REPORTING
The effects of IFRS 16 are not included in the
BTS Operating units reporting, which is why the effects are recognized as Group adjustments.
Operating units
BTS North America consists of BTS's operations in
North America, excluding APG but including SwissVBS with its operations in Canada and Switzerland.
BTS Europe consists of operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden.
BTS Other markets consists of operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain,
Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
APG consists of operations in Advantage Performance Group in North America.
NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT
NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT
JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 (2019)
APG 7 (7)%
BTS North America 51 (48)%
BTS Other markets 19 (26)%
BTS Europe 23 (19)%
Jan-March
Jan-March
April-March
Jan-Dec
MSEK
2020
2019
2019/20
2019
BTS North America
188
179
886
877
BTS Europe
86
73
400
386
BTS Other markets
70
97
463
490
APG
27
27
113
112
Total
372
376
1,862
1,865
OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) PER OPERATING UNIT
Jan-March
Jan-March
April-March
Jan-Dec
MSEK
2020
2019
2019/20
2019
BTS North America
13.1
24.5
107.2
118.6
BTS Europe
8.8
3.9
68.2
63.3
BTS Other markets
-10.9
1.0
45.4
57.2
APG
-0.4
-0.5
1.7
1.5
Total
10.6
28.8
222.4
240.5
BTS North America
Net sales for BTS's operations in North America amounted to MSEK 188 (179) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue remained unchanged.
Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 13.1 (24.5) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 7.0 (13.7) percent.
In BTS North America, many deliveries during March were canceled or postponed at short notice. Demand for digital and virtual solutions grew most rapidly in this region.
BTS Europe
Net sales for BTS Europe amounted to MSEK 86 (73) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue grew by 16 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 8.8 (3.9) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.1 (5.3) percent.
BTS Europe has been less affected by COVID-19 than other regions during the quarter due to a more favorable distribution of its sources of revenue.
BTS Other markets
Net sales for BTS Other markets amounted to MSEK
70 (97) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined by 27 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK -10.9 (1.0) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was -15.5 (1.0) percent.
In BTS Other markets, which includes Asia, Italy and Spain, we noted the most striking effects on revenue and earnings as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions.
BTS'S OFFICES AROUND THE WORLD
APG
Net sales for APG amounted to MSEK 27 (27) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined by 2 percent. Operating loss (EBITA) amounted to MSEK -0.4(-0.5) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was -1.5(-2.0) percent.
APG has experienced cancellations of physical deliveries during the quarter, but the impact on the operating loss has been limited due to the entity's structure of a high proportion of variable costs.
OTHER INFORMATION
Financial position
BTS's cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 67 (5).
Available cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 429 (259) at the end of the period. The company's interest-bearing loans amounted to MSEK 158 (95) at the end of the period.
BTS's equity ratio was 45 percent (48) at the end of the period.
The company had no outstanding conversion loans at the balance sheet date.
Employees
On March 31, the number of employees at BTS was 865 (746).
The average number of employees for the first quarter was 847 (722).
Parent Company
The Parent Company's net sales amounted to MSEK 1.1 (0.8) and profit before tax totaled MSEK 11.8 (1.2). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 2.1 (5.6).
Stockholm
Amsterdam
Cologne
London
Portsmouth
Paris
Seoul
San Francisco (2)
Toronto
Bilbao
New York
Madrid
Tokyo
Phoenix
Zurich
Shanghai
Austin
Philadelphia
Taipei
Chicago
Milan (2)
Bangkok
Mexico City
Dubai
Singapore
Mumbai
San José
Sao Paulo
Bangalore
Johannesburg
Sydney
Buenos Aires
Melbourne
Acquisitions
As previously communicated in a press release on the same date, BTS acquired Rapid Learning Institute (RLI) on January 6, 2020. The acquisition encompasses all
operations including talent, technology, intellectual
property, customer relations, brands and equipment. With the acquisition of Rapid Learning, BTS gained
a library of more than 200 proprietary learning modules centered on short research-backed videos, and in addition a collection of more than 2,500 articles on leadership and sales authored by the company's editorial team, which together with the RLI team will significantly strengthen BTS's scalable digital solutions. The company also brought with it a set of clients who subscribe to RLI's programs or license its content.
The acquisition consisted of an initial cash consideration and an additional payment that will be paid out in 2023 provided the business meets specific targets 2020- 2022 based on the entire measurement period.
Acquisition calculation ratified at the date of acquisition translated at the exchange rate prevailing on the balance sheet date of March 31, 2020.
MSEK
Tangible assets
1.1
Intangible assets
15.9
Receivables
2.2
Current liabilities
-15.5
Identifiable assets
3.7
Goodwill
63.5
Total purchase price
67.2
Estimated additional cash purchase price
-5.4
Provision for conditional purchase price
-34.3
Purchase price paid in cash
27.5
Goodwill consists of expected future synergy effects in the form of an expanded product range and services. Alongside synergy effects, the addition of qualified employees and future profitability components are included in the goodwill item.
Risks and uncertainties
The Group's material risks and uncertainties include market and business risks, operational risks and financial risks. Business and market risks may relate to greater customer exposure for specific sectors and companies as well as sensitivity to market conditions. Operational risks include dependence on individuals, skill supply and intellectual property as well as BTS meeting the high-quality demands of its clients.
Financial risks mainly relate to foreign exchange rates and credit risks. The management of risks and uncertainties is described in the 2019 Annual Report.
A global pandemic broke out during the reporting period due to COVID-19. The pandemic had a significant impact on the general market climate and global economy. The pandemic negatively affected the Group's sales and earnings at the end of the quarter. This is an effect of several countries in the markets in which the Group's companies operate introducing severe restrictions regarding free movement, which in turn reduced demand for the company's services since many customers decided to postpone physical deliveries.
To minimize the risks of long-term negative conse
quences for BTS, Group Management and the Board are continuously analyzing and evaluating underlying trends and changes in the market. Action plans are drawn up based on these analyses and immediate action is taken to manage or mitigate risks.
Critical accounting estimates and assumptions
In order to prepare the financial statements in conformity with IFRS, Corporate Management is required to make
estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting principles and the recognized amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and costs. Estimates and assumptions are based on historical experience and a number of other factors that are regarded as reasonable under prevailing conditions. Actual outcomes can deviate from these estimates and assumptions. Estimates and assumptions are reviewed regularly.
Accounting principles
This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the EU, RFR 1 Supplementary Accounting Rules for Groups, and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Parent Company's statements have been prepared in accordance with RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities and the Annual Accounts Act.
Financial calendar
Interim report Jan-June 2020
August 18, 2020
Interim report Jan-June 2020
November 11, 2020
Year-end report 2020
February 24, 2021
Stockholm, May 14, 2020
Henrik Ekelund
President and CEO
Contact information
Henrik Ekelund
CEO
Tel: +46
8 587 070 00
Stefan Brown
CFO
Tel: +46
8 587 070 62
Michael Wallin
Head of Investor
Tel: +46
8 587 070 02
Relations
Mobile: +46 70 878 80 19
For further information, visit our website www.bts.com
BTS Group AB (publ)
Grevgatan 34
SE-114 53 Stockholm
SWEDEN
Tel. +46 8 587 070 00
Company registration number: 556566-7119
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 860 professionals in 35 offices located
on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For more than 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.
We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Strategy execution, Leadership development programs, Assessment, Developing business acumen, Transforming sales organizations, Coaching, and Digital solutions, events and services.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g.: ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.
Group income statement, summary
Jan-March
Jan-March
April-March
Jan-Dec
KSEK
2020
2019
2019/20
2019
Net sales
372,177
375,824
1,861,853
1,865,499
Operating expenses
-343,683
-331,408
-1,566,589
-1,554,314
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
-16,405
-14,654
-67,606
-65,855
Amortization of intangible assets
-5,724
-4,304
-21,090
-19,670
Operating profit
6,365
25,458
206,568
225,660
Net financial items
-2,058
-1,994
-9,834
-9,771
Associated company, profit after tax
-98
-476
963
585
Profit before tax
4,209
22,988
197,696
216,475
Estimated tax
-1,250
-6,827
-60,150
-65,726
Profit for the period
2,959
16,161
137,547
150,748
Attributable to the shareholders
of the parent company
2,959
16,161
137,547
150,748
Earnings per share, before dilution
of shares, SEK
0.15
0.85
7.13
7.84
Number of shares at end of the period
19,318,292
19,143,439
19,318,292
19,318,292
Average number of shares before dilution
19,318,292
19,057,090
19,286,543
19,221,242
Earnings per share, after dilution
of shares, SEK
0.15
0.84
7.13
7.84
Average number of shares after dilution
19,318,292
19,270,493
19,286,543
19,221,242
Dividend per share, SEK
0.001
1 Proposed dividend
Group statement of comprehensive income
Jan-March
Jan-March
April-March
Jan-Dec
KSEK
2020
2019
2019/20
2019
Profit for the period
2,959
16,161
137,547
150,748
Items that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Items that may be reclassified
to profit or loss
Translation differences in equity
35,789
30,978
30,922
26,111
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
35,789
30,978
30,922
26,111
Total comprehensive income for the period
38,748
47,139
168,469
176,859
Attributable to the shareholders
of the parent company
38,748
47,139
168,469
176,859
Group balance sheet, summary
March 31,
March 31,
Dec 31,
KSEK
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Goodwill
627,219
471,156
535,916
Other intangible assets
99,749
71,071
82,467
Tangible assets
223,586
200,342
219,778
Financial assets
13,585
14,955
13,147
Total non-current assets
964,138
757,523
851,308
Trade receivables
392,526
361,127
514,132
Other current assets
181,359
198,601
186,983
Cash and cash equivalents
428,818
259,238
316,388
Total current assets
1,002,703
818,966
1,017,503
TOTAL ASSETS
1,966,840
1,576,489
1,868,812
Equity and liabilities
Equity
878,945
762,780
839,678
Provisions
173,316
178,189
134,052
Non-current liabilities
236,596
221,683
230,245
Current liabilities
677,983
413,837
664,838
Total liabilities
1,087,896
813,708
1,029,134
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,966,840
1,576,489
1,868,812
Group cash flow statement, summary
Jan-March
Jan-March
Jan-Dec
KSEK
2020
2019
2019
Cash flow before changes in working capital
19,609
25,933
235,809
Cash flow from changes in working capital
47,115
-21,425
-18,096
Cash flow from operating activities
66,724
4,508
217,712
Acquisition related
-30,604
-
-14,260
Other
-8,8011
-3,556
-23,405
Cash flow from investing activities
-39,405
-3,556
-37,665
Dividend
-
-
-69,231
New issue
-
9,367
22,899
Other
72,583
-18,907
-85,743
Cash flow from financing activities
72,583
-9,539
-132,074
Cash flow for the period
99,903
-8,587
47,973
Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance
316,388
262,357
262,357
Translation differences in cash and cash equivalents
12,527
5,468
6,058
Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance
428,818
259,238
316,388
1 Acquisition of assets.
Group changes in consolidated equity
March 31,
March 31,
Dec 31,
KSEK
2020
2019
2019
Opening balance
839,678
704,203
704,203
Dividend to shareholders
-
-
-69,231
New issue
-
11,440
26,657
Other
519
-1
1,190
Total comprehensive income for the period
38,748
47,139
176,859
Closing balance
878,945
762,780
839,678
Parent Company's income statement, summary
Jan-March
Jan-March
April-March
Jan-Dec
KSEK
2020
2019
2019/20
2019
Net sales
1,095
825
3,200
2,930
Operating expenses
-143
876
-2,165
-1,146
Operating profit
952
1,701
1,035
1,784
Net financial items
10,846
-520
51,442
40,077
Profit before tax
11,797
1,181
52,477
41,861
Estimated tax
-
-
-878
-878
Profit for the period
11,797
1,181
51,599
40,983
Parent Company's balance sheet, summary
March 31,
March 31,
Dec 31,
KSEK
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Financial assets
303,761
302,306
302,332
Other current assets
115,787
44,794
21,905
Cash and cash equivalents
2,062
5,616
1,883
Total assets
421,610
352,717
326,120
Equity and liabilities
Equity
167,087
169,502
155,290
Non-current liabilities
40,000
147,802
40,000
Current liabilities
214,523
35,412
130,830
Total equity and liabilities
421,610
352,717
326,120
Group consolidated key ratios
Jan-March
Jan-March
April-March
Jan-Dec
KSEK
2020
2019
2019/20
2019
Net sales
372,177
375,824
1,861,853
1,865,499
Operating profit (EBITA)
12,089
29,761
227,658
245,330
Operating margin (EBITA margin), %
3.2
7.9
12.2
13.2
Operating profit (EBIT)
6,365
25,458
206,568
225,660
Operating margin (EBIT margin), %
1.7
6.8
11.1
12.1
Profit margin, %
0.8
4.3
7.4
8.1
Operating capital1
610,556
599,687
Return on operating capital, %
34
39
Return on equity, %
16
20
Equity ratio, at end of the period, %
45
48
45
45
Cash flow
99,903
-8,587
156,463
47,973
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period
428,818
259,238
428,818
316,388
Average number of employees
847
722
811
779
Number of employees at end of the period
865
746
865
832
Revenues for the year per employee
2,295
2,393
1 The calculation included the item of non-interest-bearing liabilities amounting to 930,315 (718,997) KSEK.
Net sales according to business model
Jan-March
Jan-March
MSEK
2020
2019
BTS North
BTS
BTS Other
BTS North
BTS
BTS Other
America
Europe
markets
APG
Total
America
Europe
markets
APG
Total
Programs
71
48
46
24
189
84
38
70
21
213
Development
75
29
18
-
123
64
27
20
-
112
Licenses
35
4
2
3
44
20
4
3
6
32
Other revenue
8
5
4
-
17
11
4
4
-
20
TOTAL
188
86
70
27
372
179
73
97
27
376
DEFINITIONS
Earnings per share
Earnings attributable to the parent company's shareholders divided by number of shares before dilution.
Operating capital
Total balance sheet reduced by liquid funds and other interest-bearing assets and reduced by non-interest bearing liabilities.
Operating margin (EBITA margin)
Operating profit before interest, tax and amortization as a percentage of net sales.
Return on operating capital
Operating profit (EBIT) as a percentage of average operating capital.
Operating margin (EBIT margin)
Operating profit after depreciation as a percentage of net sales.
Return on equity
Profit after tax as a percentage of average equity.
Profit margin
Profit for the period as a percentage of net sales.
Equity ratio
Equity as a percentage of total balance sheet.
Sweden
Head Office
Grevgatan 34
114 53 Stockholm
SWEDEN
Tel. 08 58 70 70 00
Argentina
Reconquista 657
PB 3 CP1003 CABA.
Buenos Aires
Tel. +54 1157955721
Australia
198 Harbour Esplanade,
Suite 404
Docklands VIC 3008
Tel. +61 3 9670 9850
Level 6
10 Barrack St
Sydney NSW 2000
Tel. +61 02 8243 0900
Brazil
Rua Geraldo Flausino Gomes, 85, cj 42
04575-060 São Paulo - SP Tel. +55 (11) 5505 2070
Canada
SwissVBS
460 Richmond Street West
Suite 700
Toronto, ON M5V 1Y1
Tel. +1 416 848 3744
China
1376 West Nanjing Road
Suite 531, East Office Tower
Shanghai Centre
Shanghai 200040
Tel. +86 21 6289 8688
Costa Rica
Office 203
Prisma Business Center
San Jose
Tel: +506 22 88 48 19
France
57 Rue de Seine
75006 Paris
Tel. +33 1 40 15 07 43
Germany
Ritterstraße 12
D-50668 Cologne
Tel +49 221 270 70 763
India
Vatika Business Center Divyashree Chambers, 2nd Floor, Wing A O'Shaugnessy Road, Langford Town Bangalore 560025
Tel. +91 80 4291 1111 Ext 116
801, 8th Floor, DHL Park Opposite MTNL, Staff quarters,