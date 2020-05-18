BTS publ : Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2020 0 05/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT Send by mail :

Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12 (30).

Operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9).

Profit after tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 3 (16).

Earnings per share decreased by 82 percent to SEK 0.15 (0.85).

A global pandemic broke out in the first quarter of 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19. The pandemic negatively affected the Group's sales and earnings at the end of the quarter.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 to Europe, the US and the rest of the world, many of BTS's physical deliveries at the end of Q1 have been cancelled or postponed on short notice. This has led to lower revenues than expected while costs could only be marginally reduced during the quarter. Revenue in the first quarter was MSEK 372, correspond­ ing to a decline of 4 percent after adjustment of currency effects. Operating profit decreased by 59 percent to MSEK 12. BTS has taken measures to strengthen the already good cash position at the beginning of the year and ­implemented selective cost savings. At the same time, the spread of COVID-19 has created an increased demand for digital and virtual deliveries. BTS is well positioned after many years of investments in digital products and services. The two acquisitions in 2019 of SwissVBS and Rapid Learning Institute have further strengthened BTS's position. From March 1 to the day of this report, BTS has won more than MSEK 350 in new digital and virtual projects in more than 150 customer projects for delivery as of the second quarter. We believe that companies' transition to digital and virtual deliveries during the COVID-19 crisis creates new habits that will continue to persist after the crisis. This change in the market will provide additional growth ­opportunities for BTS within digital and virtual deliveries. There is currently considerable uncertainty about how revenues­ for physical, digital and virtual deliveries will develop during the year, and we do not currently have ­sufficient data to provide a financial outlook for the year. BTS's focus is to emerge stronger from the 2020 pan­ demic and recession and achieve a level of profit higher than before the recession and sustainably growing. Our goal is to have a larger and more profitable operation with a stronger organization, an expanded customer base, deeper customer relations, increased revenues from ­virtual and digital solutions combined with the physical deliveries for which there is significant pent-up demand. Stockholm, May 14, 2020 Henrik Ekelund President and CEO of BTS Group AB (publ) 2 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 OPERATIONS Sales BTS's net sales for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 372 (376). Adjusted for currency effects, total sales declined by 4 percent and organic sales by 7 percent. Growth varied between the units: BTS Europe 16 per- cent, BTS North America 0 percent, APG -2 percent and BTS Other markets -27 percent (growth measured in local currency). Earnings Operating profit (EBITA) decreased by 59 percent in the first quarter to MSEK 12 (30). The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 3.2 percent (7.9). Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 75 percent in the first quarter to MSEK 6 (25). The operating margin (EBIT margin) was 1.7 percent (6.8). Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter was charged with MSEK 5.7 (4.3) for amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. The Group's earnings before tax decreased by 82 percent to MSEK 4 (23). The Group's profitability was positively affected by improved profit in BTS Europe and APG, while weaker earnings in BTS North America and BTS Other markets had a negative effect. Market developments in the first quarter The market continued to show a positive trend until the third week of February. As a result of the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions, demand for physical deliveries has decreased markedly. The result­ ing recession with cost savings carried out by many companies has also had a negative impact on demand. There remains high demand in certain industries and companies, particularly those dealing with digital and virtual solutions. REVENUE BY QUARTER MSEK 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 16 17 18 19 16 17 18 19 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) BY QUARTER 100 MSEK 80 60 40 20 0 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 16 17 18 19 16 17 18 19 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 NET SALES BY SOURCE OF REVENUE PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND OPERATING MARGIN JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 (2019) (EBITA) BY QUARTER Other revenue 80 MSEK % 40 4 (5)% Licenses 12 (9)% 70 35 Programs 51 (57)% 60 30 Development 50 25 33(29)% 40 20 30 15 20 10 10 5 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Profit before tax, MSEK EBITA margin, % BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 3 SEGMENT REPORTING The effects of IFRS 16 are not included in the BTS Operating units reporting, which is why the effects are recognized as Group adjustments. Operating units BTS North America consists of BTS's operations in North America,­ excluding APG but including SwissVBS with its ­operations in Canada and Switzerland. BTS Europe consists of operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden. BTS Other markets consists of operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United­ Arab Emirates. APG consists of operations in Advantage Performance Group in North America. NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 (2019) APG 7 (7)% BTS North America 51 (48)% BTS Other markets 19 (26)% BTS Europe 23 (19)% Jan-March Jan-March April-March Jan-Dec MSEK 2020 2019 2019/20 2019 BTS North America 188 179 886 877 BTS Europe 86 73 400 386 BTS Other markets 70 97 463 490 APG 27 27 113 112 Total 372 376 1,862 1,865 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) PER OPERATING UNIT Jan-March Jan-March April-March Jan-Dec MSEK 2020 2019 2019/20 2019 BTS North America 13.1 24.5 107.2 118.6 BTS Europe 8.8 3.9 68.2 63.3 BTS Other markets -10.9 1.0 45.4 57.2 APG -0.4 -0.5 1.7 1.5 Total 10.6 28.8 222.4 240.5 4 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 BTS North America Net sales for BTS's operations in North America amounted to MSEK 188 (179) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue remained unchanged. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 13.1 (24.5) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 7.0 (13.7) percent. In BTS North America, many deliveries during March were canceled or postponed at short notice. Demand for digital and virtual solutions grew most rapidly in this region. BTS Europe Net sales for BTS Europe amounted to MSEK 86 (73) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue grew by 16 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 8.8 (3.9) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.1 (5.3) percent. BTS Europe has been less affected by COVID-19 than other regions during the quarter due to a more favorable distribution of its sources of revenue. BTS Other markets Net sales for BTS Other markets amounted to MSEK 70 (97) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined by 27 percent. Operat­ing profit (EBITA) amounted to MSEK -10.9 (1.0) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was -15.5 (1.0) percent. In BTS Other markets, which includes Asia, Italy and Spain, we noted the most striking effects on revenue and earnings as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions. BTS'S OFFICES AROUND THE WORLD APG Net sales for APG amounted to MSEK 27 (27) in the first quarter. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined by 2 percent. Operating loss (EBITA) amounted to MSEK -0.4(-0.5) in the first quarter. The operating margin (EBITA margin) was -1.5(-2.0) percent. APG has experienced cancellations of physical deliveries­ during the quarter, but the impact on the operating loss has been limited due to the entity's structure of a high proportion of variable costs. OTHER INFORMATION Financial position BTS's cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 67 (5). Available cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 429 (259) at the end of the period. The company's interest-bearing loans amounted to MSEK 158 (95) at the end of the period. BTS's equity ratio was 45 percent (48) at the end of the period. The company had no outstanding conversion loans at the balance sheet date. Employees On March 31, the number of employees at BTS was 865 (746). The average number of employees for the first quarter was 847 (722). Parent Company The Parent Company's net sales amounted to MSEK 1.1 (0.8) and profit before tax totaled MSEK 11.8 (1.2). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 2.1 (5.6). Stockholm Amsterdam Cologne London Portsmouth Paris Seoul San Francisco (2) Toronto Bilbao New York Madrid Tokyo Phoenix Zurich Shanghai Austin Philadelphia Taipei Chicago Milan (2) Bangkok Mexico City Dubai Singapore Mumbai San José Sao Paulo Bangalore Johannesburg Sydney Buenos Aires Melbourne BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 5 Acquisitions As previously communicated in a press release on the same date, BTS acquired Rapid Learning Institute (RLI) on January 6, 2020. The acquisition encompasses all operations­ including talent, technology, intellectual ­property, customer relations, brands and equipment. With the acquisition of Rapid Learning, BTS gained a library of more than 200 proprietary learning modules centered on short research-backed videos, and in addition a collection of more than 2,500 articles on leadership and sales authored by the company's editorial team, which together with the RLI team will significantly strengthen BTS's scalable digital solutions. The company also brought with it a set of clients who subscribe to RLI's programs or license its content. The acquisition consisted of an initial cash consideration and an additional payment that will be paid out in 2023 provided the business meets specific targets 2020- 2022 based on the entire measurement period. Acquisition calculation ratified at the date of acquisition translated at the exchange rate prevailing on the balance sheet date of March 31, 2020. MSEK Tangible assets 1.1 Intangible assets 15.9 Receivables 2.2 Current liabilities -15.5 Identifiable assets 3.7 Goodwill 63.5 Total purchase price 67.2 Estimated additional cash purchase price -5.4 Provision for conditional purchase price -34.3 Purchase price paid in cash 27.5 Goodwill consists of expected future synergy effects in the form of an expanded product range and services. Alongside synergy effects, the addition of qualified employees and future profitability components are ­included in the goodwill item. Risks and uncertainties The Group's material risks and uncertainties include market and business risks, operational risks and financial risks. Business and market risks may relate to greater customer exposure for specific sectors and companies as well as sensitivity to market conditions. Operational risks include dependence on individuals, skill supply and intellectual property as well as BTS meeting the high-quality demands of its clients. Financial risks mainly relate to foreign exchange rates and credit risks. The management of risks and uncertainties is described in the 2019 Annual Report. A global pandemic broke out during the reporting period due to COVID-19. The pan­demic had a significant impact on the general market ­climate and global economy. The pandemic negatively affected the Group's sales and earnings at the end of the quarter. This is an effect of several countries in the markets in which the Group's companies operate introducing severe restrictions regarding free movement, which in turn ­reduced demand for the company's services since many customers decided to postpone physical deliveries. To minimize the risks of long-term negative conse­ quences for BTS, Group Management and the Board are continuously analyzing and evaluating under­lying trends and changes in the market. Action plans are drawn up based on these analyses and immediate action is taken to manage or mitigate risks. Critical accounting estimates and assumptions In order to prepare the financial statements in conformity with IFRS, Corporate Management is required to make estimates­ and assumptions that affect the application of accounting principles and the recognized amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and costs. Estimates and assumptions are based on historical experience and a ­number of other factors that are regarded as reasonable under prevailing conditions. Actual outcomes can deviate from these estimates and assumptions. Estimates and assumptions are reviewed regularly. Accounting principles This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the EU, RFR 1 Supplementary Accounting Rules for Groups, and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The Parent Company's statements have been prepared in accordance with RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities and the Annual Accounts Act. Financial calendar Interim report Jan-June 2020 August 18, 2020 Interim report Jan-June 2020 November 11, 2020 Year-end report 2020 February 24, 2021 Stockholm, May 14, 2020 Henrik Ekelund President and CEO Contact information Henrik Ekelund CEO Tel: +46 8 587 070 00 Stefan Brown CFO Tel: +46 8 587 070 62 Michael Wallin Head of Investor Tel: +46 8 587 070 02 Relations Mobile: +46 70 878 80 19 For further information, visit our website www.bts.com BTS Group AB (publ) Grevgatan 34 SE-114 53 Stockholm SWEDEN Tel. +46 8 587 070 00 Company registration number: 556566-7119 BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 860 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For more than 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal. We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Strategy execution, Leadership development programs, Assessment, Developing business acumen, Transforming sales organizations, Coaching, and Digital solutions, events and ­services.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g.: ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.

Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent. BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com. BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 7 Group income statement, summary Jan-March Jan-March April-March Jan-Dec KSEK 2020 2019 2019/20 2019 Net sales 372,177 375,824 1,861,853 1,865,499 Operating expenses -343,683 -331,408 -1,566,589 -1,554,314 Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment -16,405 -14,654 -67,606 -65,855 Amortization of intangible assets -5,724 -4,304 -21,090 -19,670 Operating profit 6,365 25,458 206,568 225,660 Net financial items -2,058 -1,994 -9,834 -9,771 Associated company, profit after tax -98 -476 963 585 Profit before tax 4,209 22,988 197,696 216,475 Estimated tax -1,250 -6,827 -60,150 -65,726 Profit for the period 2,959 16,161 137,547 150,748 Attributable to the shareholders of the parent company 2,959 16,161 137,547 150,748 Earnings per share, before dilution of shares, SEK 0.15 0.85 7.13 7.84 Number of shares at end of the period 19,318,292 19,143,439 19,318,292 19,318,292 Average number of shares before dilution 19,318,292 19,057,090 19,286,543 19,221,242 Earnings per share, after dilution of shares, SEK 0.15 0.84 7.13 7.84 Average number of shares after dilution 19,318,292 19,270,493 19,286,543 19,221,242 Dividend per share, SEK 0.001 1 Proposed dividend Group statement of comprehensive income Jan-March Jan-March April-March Jan-Dec KSEK 2020 2019 2019/20 2019 Profit for the period 2,959 16,161 137,547 150,748 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - - - - - - - - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Translation differences in equity 35,789 30,978 30,922 26,111 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 35,789 30,978 30,922 26,111 Total comprehensive income for the period 38,748 47,139 168,469 176,859 Attributable to the shareholders of the parent company 38,748 47,139 168,469 176,859 8 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 Group balance sheet, summary March 31, March 31, Dec 31, KSEK 2020 2019 2019 Assets Goodwill 627,219 471,156 535,916 Other intangible assets 99,749 71,071 82,467 Tangible assets 223,586 200,342 219,778 Financial assets 13,585 14,955 13,147 Total non-current assets 964,138 757,523 851,308 Trade receivables 392,526 361,127 514,132 Other current assets 181,359 198,601 186,983 Cash and cash equivalents 428,818 259,238 316,388 Total current assets 1,002,703 818,966 1,017,503 TOTAL ASSETS 1,966,840 1,576,489 1,868,812 Equity and liabilities Equity 878,945 762,780 839,678 Provisions 173,316 178,189 134,052 Non-current liabilities 236,596 221,683 230,245 Current liabilities 677,983 413,837 664,838 Total liabilities 1,087,896 813,708 1,029,134 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,966,840 1,576,489 1,868,812 Group cash flow statement, summary Jan-March Jan-March Jan-Dec KSEK 2020 2019 2019 Cash flow before changes in working capital 19,609 25,933 235,809 Cash flow from changes in working capital 47,115 -21,425 -18,096 Cash flow from operating activities 66,724 4,508 217,712 Acquisition related -30,604 - -14,260 Other -8,8011 -3,556 -23,405 Cash flow from investing activities -39,405 -3,556 -37,665 Dividend - - -69,231 New issue - 9,367 22,899 Other 72,583 -18,907 -85,743 Cash flow from financing activities 72,583 -9,539 -132,074 Cash flow for the period 99,903 -8,587 47,973 Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance 316,388 262,357 262,357 Translation differences in cash and cash equivalents 12,527 5,468 6,058 Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance 428,818 259,238 316,388 1 Acquisition of assets. BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 9 Group changes in consolidated equity March 31, March 31, Dec 31, KSEK 2020 2019 2019 Opening balance 839,678 704,203 704,203 Dividend to shareholders - - -69,231 New issue - 11,440 26,657 Other 519 -1 1,190 Total comprehensive income for the period 38,748 47,139 176,859 Closing balance 878,945 762,780 839,678 Parent Company's income statement, summary Jan-March Jan-March April-March Jan-Dec KSEK 2020 2019 2019/20 2019 Net sales 1,095 825 3,200 2,930 Operating expenses -143 876 -2,165 -1,146 Operating profit 952 1,701 1,035 1,784 Net financial items 10,846 -520 51,442 40,077 Profit before tax 11,797 1,181 52,477 41,861 Estimated tax - - -878 -878 Profit for the period 11,797 1,181 51,599 40,983 Parent Company's balance sheet, summary March 31, March 31, Dec 31, KSEK 2020 2019 2019 Assets Financial assets 303,761 302,306 302,332 Other current assets 115,787 44,794 21,905 Cash and cash equivalents 2,062 5,616 1,883 Total assets 421,610 352,717 326,120 Equity and liabilities Equity 167,087 169,502 155,290 Non-current liabilities 40,000 147,802 40,000 Current liabilities 214,523 35,412 130,830 Total equity and liabilities 421,610 352,717 326,120 10 BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 Group consolidated key ratios Jan-March Jan-March April-March Jan-Dec KSEK 2020 2019 2019/20 2019 Net sales 372,177 375,824 1,861,853 1,865,499 Operating profit (EBITA) 12,089 29,761 227,658 245,330 Operating margin (EBITA margin), % 3.2 7.9 12.2 13.2 Operating profit (EBIT) 6,365 25,458 206,568 225,660 Operating margin (EBIT margin), % 1.7 6.8 11.1 12.1 Profit margin, % 0.8 4.3 7.4 8.1 Operating capital1 610,556 599,687 Return on operating capital, % 34 39 Return on equity, % 16 20 Equity ratio, at end of the period, % 45 48 45 45 Cash flow 99,903 -8,587 156,463 47,973 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period 428,818 259,238 428,818 316,388 Average number of employees 847 722 811 779 Number of employees at end of the period 865 746 865 832 Revenues for the year per employee 2,295 2,393 1 The calculation included the item of non-interest-bearing liabilities amounting to 930,315 (718,997) KSEK. Net sales according to business model Jan-March Jan-March MSEK 2020 2019 BTS North BTS BTS Other BTS North BTS BTS Other America Europe markets APG Total America Europe markets APG Total Programs 71 48 46 24 189 84 38 70 21 213 Development 75 29 18 - 123 64 27 20 - 112 Licenses 35 4 2 3 44 20 4 3 6 32 Other revenue 8 5 4 - 17 11 4 4 - 20 TOTAL 188 86 70 27 372 179 73 97 27 376 DEFINITIONS Earnings per share Earnings attributable to the parent company's shareholders divided by number of shares before dilution. Operating capital Total balance sheet reduced by liquid funds and other ­interest-bearing assets and reduced by non-interest bearing liabilities. Operating margin (EBITA margin) Operating profit before interest, tax and amortization as a percentage of net sales. Return on operating capital Operating profit (EBIT) as a percentage of average operating capital. Operating margin (EBIT margin) Operating profit after depreciation as a percentage of net sales. Return on equity Profit after tax as a percentage of average equity. Profit margin Profit for the period as a percentage of net sales. Equity ratio Equity as a percentage of total balance sheet. BTS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1-MARCH 31, 2020 11 Sweden Head Office Grevgatan 34 114 53 Stockholm SWEDEN Tel. 08 58 70 70 00 Argentina Reconquista 657 PB 3 CP1003 CABA. Buenos Aires Tel. +54 1157955721 Australia 198 Harbour Esplanade, Suite 404 Docklands VIC 3008 Tel. +61 3 9670 9850 Level 6 10 Barrack St Sydney NSW 2000 Tel. +61 02 8243 0900 Brazil Rua Geraldo Flausino Gomes, 85, cj 42 04575-060 São Paulo - SP Tel. +55 (11) 5505 2070 Canada SwissVBS 460 Richmond Street West Suite 700 Toronto, ON M5V 1Y1 Tel. +1 416 848 3744 China 1376 West Nanjing Road Suite 531, East Office Tower Shanghai Centre Shanghai 200040 Tel. +86 21 6289 8688 Costa Rica Office 203 Prisma Business Center San Jose Tel: +506 22 88 48 19 France 57 Rue de Seine 75006 Paris Tel. +33 1 40 15 07 43 Germany Ritterstraße 12 D-50668 Cologne Tel +49 221 270 70 763 India Vatika Business Center Divyashree Chambers, 2nd Floor, Wing A O'Shaugnessy Road, Langford Town Bangalore 560025 Tel. +91 80 4291 1111 Ext 116 801, 8th Floor, DHL Park Opposite MTNL, Staff quarters, S.V. Road, Goregaon (West). Mumbai - 400062 Maharashtra, Tel. +91 22 6196 6800 Italy Viale Fulvio Testi 223 20162 Milan Tel. +39 02 6611 6364 BTS Design Innovation Viale Abruzzi, 13 20131 Milan Tel. +39 02 69015719 Japan TS Kojimachi Bldg. 3F 6-4-6 Kojimachi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Tel. +81 (3) 6272 9973 Mexico Edificio Torre Moliere Calle Moliere 13 - PH Col Chapultepec Polanco C.P. 11560 México, D.F. Tel. +52 (55) 52 81 69 72 TheNetherlands Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083 HN Amsterdam Tel: + 31 (0)20 615 15 14 Singapore 1 Finlayson Green Suite 16-01 Singapore 049246 Tel. +65 6304 3032 Spain Simon Bolivar 27-1, Office No. 4 Bilbao 48013 Tel. +34 94 423 5594 Calle José Abascal 55, piso 3ºDcha 28003 Madrid Tel. +34 91 417 5327 South Africa 267 West Avenue, 1st Floor Centurion 0046, Gauteng Tel. +27 12 663 6909 South Korea Room 103, 1st Floor Wonseo Building 13, Changdeokgung 1-gil Jongnogu Seoul 03058 Tel. +82 2 539 7676 Switzerland SwissVBS Winkelriedstrasse 35 9000 St. Gallen Tel: +41 71 845 5936 Taiwan 7 F, No. 307, Dun-Hua, North Road Taipei 105 Tel. +886 2 8712 3665 Thailand 128/27 Phyathai Plaza Building (4th Floor) Phyathai Rd. Kwaeng Thung Phyathai Khet Ratchathewi Bangkok 10400 Tel. +66 2 216 5974 UK 1 Queen Caroline Street London W6 9YN Tel: +44 20 7368 4180 Holbrook Court, Cumberland Business Centre, Hampshire, PO5 1DS Portsmouth Tel: +44 2393 162686 United Arab Emirates 10th Floor, Swiss Tower Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai Tel. +971 4 279 8341 USA Frost Bank Building 401 Congress Avenue Suite 2740 Austin, Texas 78701 Tel. +1 512 474 1416 200 South Wacker Drive Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606 Tel. +1 312 509 4750 101 West Elm Street Suite 310 Conshohocken, PA 19428 Tel. (toll free) +1 800 445 7089 Tel. +1 484 391 2900 350 Fifth Avenue Suite 5020 NewYork, NY 10118 Tel. +1 646 378 3730 4742 North 24th Street Suite 120 Phoenix, AZ 85016 Tel. +1 480 948 2777 222 Kearny Street Suite 1000 San Francisco, CA 94108 Tel. +1 415 362 4200 Advantage Performance Group 100 Smith Ranch Road, Suite 306 San Rafael, CA 94903 USA Tel. +1 800 494 6646 Strategy made personal We create powerful experiences that help leaders build the future of their business Attachments Original document

