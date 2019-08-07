Early Warning Press Release Regarding BTU Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Mr. Ryan Kalt today announces that he, personally as well as through companies wholly-owned by Mr. Kalt (Kalt Industries Ltd. and Phoenix Mining Corp.), now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 5,538,900 common shares and 1,087,500 common share purchase warrants of BTU Metals Corp. (TSXV: BTU) ("BTU" or the "Company"), which collectively represent approximately 9.92% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Mr. Kalt, through Kalt Industries Ltd., disposed of an aggregate of 1,467,000 common shares of the Company through sales on the TSX Venture Exchange between July 30, 2019 and August 7, 2019. Mr. Kalt received an aggregate of approximately $172,665.90 through the sales of the shares, representing an average sale price of $0.1177 per share. The shares sold by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 2.20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The shares were disposed of by Mr. Kalt for capital allocation purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of BTU either on the open market or through private acquisitions or may sell securities of BTU either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from BTU's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Michael Raven of Beadle Raven LLP at 1.604.899.6401.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46798