Annual general meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

04/24/2020 | 11:40am EDT

Press release

Niederweningen, 24 April 2020

Annual general meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 8.00 per registered share. The AGM was held without the physical attendance of shareholders. A total of 72.01% of the votes were represented by the independent proxy holder.

The annual general meeting of Bucher Industries was held in accordance with the Federal Council Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 2) without the physical attendance of shareholders. Shareholders could exercise their voting rights exclusively by delegation to the independent proxy holder. The AGM was held at the premises of Bucher Management AG, Flughafenstrasse 90, 8058 Zurich.

The shareholders approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election. They also re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting approved by a large majority the compensation of the members of the board of directors and of group management.

The dividend of CHF 8.00 per registered share will be paid out to the shareholders on 30 April 2020. The share will trade ex-dividend from 28 April 2020 onwards.

The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 15 April 2021, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.

The following documents relating to the 2020 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at www.bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

- Press release annual general meeting - coronavirus

- Invitation to the annual general meeting

- The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course

Contact for shareholders

Phone +41 43 815 80 88

gv@bucherindustries.com

Contact for investors and financial analysts

Manuela Suter, CFO

Phone +41 43 815 80 50

ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media

Silvia Oppliger, Head of Group Communications

Phone +41 43 815 80 40

media@bucherindustries.com

Simply great machines

Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as automation technology. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). For further information, please visit www.bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures:Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual key figures are to be found on www.bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures




