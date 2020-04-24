Annual general meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

The annual general meeting of Bucher Industries was held in accordance with the Federal Council Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19 Ordinance 2) without the physical attendance of shareholders. Shareholders could exercise their voting rights exclusively by delegation to the independent proxy holder. The AGM was held at the premises of Bucher Management AG, Flughafenstrasse 90, 8058 Zurich.
The shareholders approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election. They also re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors.
The annual general meeting approved by a large majority the compensation of the members of the board of directors and of group management.
The dividend of CHF 8.00 per registered share will be paid out to the shareholders on 30 April 2020. The share will trade ex-dividend from 28 April 2020 onwards.
The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 15 April 2021, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.
The following documents relating to the 2020 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at www.bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:
- Press release annual general meeting - coronavirus
- Invitation to the annual general meeting
- The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course
