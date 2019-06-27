Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bucher Industries AG    BUCN   CH0002432174

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

(BUCN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bucher Industries pushes ahead with its commitment to sustainability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Press release

Niederweningen, 27 June 2019

Bucher Industries pushes ahead with its commitment to sustainability

In 2018, Bucher Industries undertook further initiatives to implement its sustainability strategy. The divisions launched new products, including an agricultural machine that works the soil without depleting it, hydraulic components specially designed for electrified machines and a control solution that reduces the use of plastic in food packaging. Bucher Industries prepares its sustainability report in accordance with the GRI Standards.

Bucher Industries' sustainability strategy focuses on four material topics: the impact of products on the environment, the health and safety of customers, diverse and highly qualified employees, and competition law and the prevention of corruption. In 2018, all five of Bucher Industries' divisions developed products and implemented initiatives geared towards achieving the goals associated with these topics.

Kuhn Grouplaunched the AUROCK seed drill designed for use in conservation agriculture. It enables the farmer to seed any field, regardless of whether it is tilled or under dense cover crop. The ground has to be worked only once. This reduces soil compacting and saves machinery purchasing costs, time and fuel, thus lessening CO2 emissions.

Bucher Municipals' "SPORT Gen 6" side loader refuse collection vehicle can be operated by a single person. The vehicle's short wheelbase, adaptive hydraulic system and new bin grabber make the waste collection and compaction process even more efficient, reducing noise emissions and fuel consumption by 7% as compared to ordinary refuse collection vehicles.

The AX pumps and motors developed by Bucher Hydraulics are revolutionary new hydraulic components ideal for use in electrified machines. They permit very slow, uniform, precise movements with a high efficiency of 94%, which means less battery power is required.

Bucher Emhart Glass implemented an electricity reduction initiative at its Johor Bahru site in Malaysia and achieved a big impact with a small effort. High bay and office lighting was converted to LED, large industrial fans were installed in place of smaller conventional fans, and new variable-capacity compressors were acquired. Despite 22% more production hours in 2018, electricity consumption was lower by 10%.

Bucher Specials' Jetter business unit developed the "Jetter Motion Control" solution, creating major potential to reduce the amount of plastic used in food packaging. For example, instead of packaging three different-coloured peppers in one bag of a uniform maximum size, the peppers are packed in compact bags, each of which saves 3 to 4 cm of plastic - that's an impressive 700 kilometres of plastic per year and machine. This solution also prevents empty packages from being inadvertently produced.

Compliance with competition law and the avoidance of corruption are prescribed in Bucher Industries' code of conduct and reinforced by regular training courses for all employees. In the reporting period, the Group introduced a company-wide data protection directive in order to implement the requirements of the EU general data protection regulation (GDPR) in the countries concerned.

Sustainability report

Bucher Industries prepares its sustainability report in accordance with the GRI Standards and publishes it annually. The sustainability report 2018 and examples of the divisions' products and initiatives are available online and may be accessed through the following links:

Contact for media

Silvia Oppliger, Head of Group Communications

Phone +41 43 815 80 40

media@bucherindustries.com

Contact for investors and financial analysts

Manuela Suter, CFO

Phone +41 43 815 80 50

ir@bucherindustries.com

Simply great machines

Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of machinery and vehicle manufacturing. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as control systems for automation technology. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Please see www.bucherindustries.com for further information.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
12:05aBucher Industries pushes ahead with its commitment to sustainability
TE
05/08Bucher Municipal strengthens its presence in Asia by acquiring Zynkon
TE
04/25First quarter of 2019 with significant increase in sales
TE
04/23BUCHER INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17PRESS RELEASE : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Di..
TE
03/06PRESS RELEASE : Successful 2018 financial year
TE
01/31PRESS RELEASE : Pleasing 2018 business year
TE
2018PRESS RELEASE : Demand remains robust
TE
2018BUCHER INDUSTRIES : Demand remains robust
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE : Bucher Industries strengthens its agricultural machinery busines..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 117 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 214 M
Finance 2019 246 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,65
P/E ratio 2020 15,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 3 399 M
Chart BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Bucher Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 357  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Sanche Chief Executive Officer
Philip A. Mosimann Chairman
Manuela Suter CFO, Head-Finance & Controlling
Heinrich C. Spoerry Independent Non-Executive Director
Claude Raymond Cornaz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG25.42%3 479
PACCAR24.96%24 701
KOMATSU LTD11.80%22 937
KUBOTA CORP15.87%20 325
KNORR-BREMSE23.89%17 880
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV13.58%13 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About