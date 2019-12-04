Bucher Municipal strengthens its presence in France via the acquisition of Eurovoirie

Bucher Municipal, a division of Bucher Industries, is acquiring 100% of the leading French distributor of municipal vehicles Eurovoirie SAS. This allows the division to directly market its entire product portfolio of municipal vehicles to French customers and to better service them.

Eurovoirie SAS is a 100% subsidiary of Terberg RosRoca Group Ltd. The company is a distributor of municipal vehicles on the French market and provides customers with after sales services with a workshop, mobile technicians and a dense network of service partners across France. The administration, the workshop and a customising/assembly line is located in Senlis, north of Paris. The operations acquired include 75 employees and generated a turnover of around EUR 30 Mio. in 2018, of which more than half was derived from activities with Bucher Municipal equipment. With the current management team remaining in place, continuity is ensured. Eurovoirie's business with refuse collection vehicles and lifters, together with the sites in Reims and Ballainvilliers, will remain with Terberg RosRoca Group.

With this acquisition, Bucher Municipal will strengthen the platform in France for selling its compact and truck mounted sweepers through Eurovoirie and its winter maintenance equipment through its existing operations close to Clermont-Ferrand. The combined footprint further allows Bucher Municipal to provide its customers with efficient after sales services as well as to launch updated and new products promptly on the French market.

Bucher Municipal is a leading supplier of equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas. Its machinery range encompasses sweepers, sewer cleaning, winter maintenance and refuse collection vehicles and equipment. The product portfolio is completed by digital services. The division has production facilities in Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Denmark, Latvia, Russia, Australia, China and South Korea.

