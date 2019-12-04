Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bucher Industries AG    BUCN   CH0002432174

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

(BUCN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/03 11:30:35 am
315 CHF   -1.50%
12:05aBucher Municipal strengthens its presence in France via the acquisition of Eurovoirie
TE
10/24Sales continue to grow despite weaker demand
TE
10/24BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG : 3rd quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bucher Municipal strengthens its presence in France via the acquisition of Eurovoirie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:05am EST

Press release

Niederweningen, 4 December 2019

Bucher Municipal strengthens its presence in France via the acquisition of Eurovoirie

Bucher Municipal, a division of Bucher Industries, is acquiring 100% of the leading French distributor of municipal vehicles Eurovoirie SAS. This allows the division to directly market its entire product portfolio of municipal vehicles to French customers and to better service them.

Eurovoirie SAS is a 100% subsidiary of Terberg RosRoca Group Ltd. The company is a distributor of municipal vehicles on the French market and provides customers with after sales services with a workshop, mobile technicians and a dense network of service partners across France. The administration, the workshop and a customising/assembly line is located in Senlis, north of Paris. The operations acquired include 75 employees and generated a turnover of around EUR 30 Mio. in 2018, of which more than half was derived from activities with Bucher Municipal equipment. With the current management team remaining in place, continuity is ensured. Eurovoirie's business with refuse collection vehicles and lifters, together with the sites in Reims and Ballainvilliers, will remain with Terberg RosRoca Group.

With this acquisition, Bucher Municipal will strengthen the platform in France for selling its compact and truck mounted sweepers through Eurovoirie and its winter maintenance equipment through its existing operations close to Clermont-Ferrand. The combined footprint further allows Bucher Municipal to provide its customers with efficient after sales services as well as to launch updated and new products promptly on the French market.

Bucher Municipal is a leading supplier of equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas. Its machinery range encompasses sweepers, sewer cleaning, winter maintenance and refuse collection vehicles and equipment. The product portfolio is completed by digital services. The division has production facilities in Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Denmark, Latvia, Russia, Australia, China and South Korea.

Contact for investors and financial analysts

Manuela Suter, CFO

Phone +41 43 815 80 50

ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media

Silvia Oppliger, Head of Group Communications

Phone +41 43 815 80 40

media@bucherindustries.com

Simply great machines

Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as automation technology. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). For further information, please visit www.bucherindustries.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
12:05aBucher Municipal strengthens its presence in France via the acquisition of Eu..
TE
10/24Sales continue to grow despite weaker demand
TE
10/24BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG : 3rd quarter results
CO
07/30FIRST HALF OF 2019 : pleasing sales growth despite drop in demand
TE
07/30BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG : Slide show half-year results
CO
06/30BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG : Half-year report
CO
06/27Bucher Industries pushes ahead with its commitment to sustainability
TE
05/08Bucher Municipal strengthens its presence in Asia by acquiring Zynkon
TE
04/25First quarter of 2019 with significant increase in sales
TE
04/23BUCHER INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 108 M
EBIT 2019 287 M
Net income 2019 216 M
Finance 2019 218 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 3 217 M
Chart BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Bucher Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 348,25  CHF
Last Close Price 315,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Sanche Chief Executive Officer
Philip A. Mosimann Chairman
Manuela Suter CFO, Head-Finance & Controlling
Heinrich C. Spoerry Independent Non-Executive Director
Claude Raymond Cornaz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG21.18%3 262
PACCAR, INC.42.40%27 912
KOMATSU LTD.13.96%22 408
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.19%19 306
KNORR-BREMSE10.51%15 528
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.14.77%14 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group