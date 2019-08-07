Buckeye Partners L P : August 11 is National 811 Day

August 11 is National 811 Day
811 Day is observed every August 11th to remind us to call 811 prior to any digging project. 811 is the national number designated by the Federal Communications Commission to help protect homeowners and professional excavators from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on digging projects - large and small. It is a FREE service. If you are planning to dig anywhere, you must call 811 prior to digging.
For more information on safe digging, please visit these sites: www.safeexcavator.com/buckeye www.call811.com
