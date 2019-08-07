Log in
BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.

BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.

(BPL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:00:25 pm
40.875 USD   +0.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Buckeye Partners L P : August 11 is National 811 Day

08/07/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

August 11 is National 811 Day

811 Day is observed every August 11th to remind us to call 811 prior to any digging project. 811 is the national number designated by the Federal Communications Commission to help protect homeowners and professional excavators from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on digging projects - large and small. It is a FREE service. If you are planning to dig anywhere, you must call 811 prior to digging.

For more information on safe digging, please visit these sites: www.safeexcavator.com/buckeye www.call811.com

Disclaimer

Buckeye Partners LP published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 19:44:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 155 M
EBIT 2019 595 M
Net income 2019 402 M
Debt 2019 3 877 M
Yield 2019 7,21%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
Capitalization 6 403 M
Technical analysis trends BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 41,61  $
Last Close Price 41,60  $
Spread / Highest target 0,96%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clark C. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. St. Clair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Sauger SVP-Global Marine Terminals & Engineering
Mark C. McKinley Independent Director
Oliver G. Richard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P.43.15%6 403
ENBRIDGE INC5.94%68 589
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.90%62 374
KINDER MORGAN INC32.44%46 114
TC ENERGY CORP30.46%44 557
MPLX LP-9.24%29 511
