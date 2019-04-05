Buckeye Partners L P : BPL Takes Additional Steps Toward Bi-Directional Laurel Service

News Release Buckeye Partners, L.P. Suite 600 One Greenway Plaza NYSE: BPL Houston, TX 77046

HOUSTON, April 5, 2019 - Buckeye Partners, L.P. ("Buckeye") (NYSE:BPL) announced today it has scheduled necessary hydrotesting and is planning to file new Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) tariffs in advance of planned bi-directional service along the Altoona-to-Pittsburgh section of the refined fuels pipeline system operated by its subsidiary, Laurel Pipe Line Company, L.P. ("Laurel"). In cooperation with its shippers, Buckeye is moving forward with planned bi-directional service while FERC continues to review a petition for a declaratory order filed in April 2018. Buckeye scheduled the hydrotesting as a standard procedure to ensure safety on the Laurel system and a critical step toward initiating bidirectional service. Buckeye continues to expect bi-directional service to commence by mid-2019.

"We are pleased to move forward on this important project, which will enhance market competition through bi-directional service. The scheduled tests will ensure the new service on Laurel - which maintains current east-to-west deliveries while providing Pennsylvania consumers with more access to lower-cost, American- produced fuels from the Midwest - begins safely and efficiently," said Robert A. Malecky, Buckeye's President, Domestic Pipelines and Terminals.

