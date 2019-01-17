Behind The Brand: Nichole Lewis Designs

You know we're all about a good outfit, but sometimes the smallest things make the biggest impact, and something like a simple statement earring can do just the trick.

Made to complete any outfit, Nichole Lewis Designs earrings are created 'perfectly imperfect' and totally unique.

Designed by Nichole Lewis herself, and sold here at Buckle, we had to know the story behind the local business going major brand.

Meet owner and designer, Nichole Lewis.

Tell us about yourself.

I'm 31 years old and have a degree in Health Information Technology. I've been married for 11 years to my husband Zack and we have two kids, Raelee and Dexter. My favorite things to do in my free time are vacation with my family, day trips to local wineries, and working out.

Tell us about your business, Nichole Lewis Designs.

I started making jewelry and posting in a Facebook group as a fun hobby, then as my customer base grew, I started developing a jewelry business. Within a year of starting the jewelry business I had become so busy that I quit my medical career to focus on the business full time. Not too long after that I started hiring employees to help me make jewelry!

What inspired you to start making jewelry?

I honestly was not a big jewelry person until I started making it myself. I had found a few things here and there I liked, but wanted something more affordable, and that's when I started making my own. I have so many ideas for new pieces that I want to make, you only see a quarter of the things I've made so far on my website!

What is your favorite part about being a designer?

Getting to come up with something new that I designed myself and watching it turn into an actual product that people want buy and wear.

How do you decide what you want to create? Where do you look for inspiration?

I try to follow the latest fashion trends but usually make pieces that I want to wear. I feel like my style is mostly minimalist statement pieces.

When did you start working with Buckle and how did that relationship start?

I started working with Buckle in the summer of 2018. One of their buyers found me on Etsy and reached out to me. From there we started collaborating on making pieces that fit their style.

Since all of your earrings are handmade, can you tell us about the process of creating earrings for Buckle?

As I come up with new ideas, I send samples of my current pieces to Buckle. From there, they pick out what they like and then we work on coming up with a style of earring that we think will look great and follow the current trends. Once a design has been finalized, we start creating the earrings!

Do you have a favorite piece of jewelry that you've created and why?

My favorite pieces to make are the personalized hand-stamped items. I love these pieces because I get to help my customers customize something they'll love for a long time.

How do you want women to feel when wearing your jewelry?

I hope women feel more confident and beautiful wearing my jewelry. Even if I have no plans to leave my house, just throwing on some simple pieces of jewelry can make a world of difference on my outlook for the day.

What's next for Nichole Lewis Designs?

I have so many new pieces that I'm working on for this year! A few new bracelets will be added, along with LOTS of different types of earrings and necklaces! I hope to continue to grow as a small business and would love to one day have a storefront of my own in our hometown!

SHOP NICHOLE LEWIS DESIGNS