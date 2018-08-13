Buckle : 13 Outfits Perfect For College

There are a lot of tips and tricks to learn when you're new on campus, but luckily for you, we're taking the guess-work out of what to wear during the college years.



We put together 13 outfits perfect for college - for everything from running to class, going out with the girls, and everything in between. After all, college is all about that newly acquired freedom.

Starting off with outfits for the reason you came to college in the first place…



Cute Outfits To Wear To Class (and Beyond)



First things first - let's break the misconception on wearing jeans to class in college. Yes, you can wear them and you should! Especially when you can get them in all comfort and stretch your heart desires in a jean from yours truly!



In college, comfort and ease are key, but that doesn't mean you have to completely throw style out the window.

Turn heads on your way to class with an easy look of distressed jeans and an off-the-shoulder top.



Slides/flats/mules are a great shoe choice for making that cross-campus trek, because they're cute andcomfortable.



The nice thing about comfort stretch denim is that you can wear it straight from campus to any daytime outing - like brunch or running errands.

Just pair trend denim with any of fashion top and your favorite fall booties, and head out the door.

Oversized sweaters are a major trend for fall, they're super comfy while also remaining stylish - making them an excellent choice for your college wardrobe.



Rounding out the denim looks you can wear to class - but also to so many other places - is a classic jeans and tee look.

But, this isn't just any old t-shirt. It has a wide neckline that you can pull down over one shoulder, and an extra-long hemline in the back with lace-up detail for added drama.

We recommend stocking up on better basics. FITZ + EDDI and White Crow offer a huge selection of tops that are anything but basic.

But we know wearing jeans all the time isn't realistic.

So if you haven't already met, let us introduce you to your new best friend: the wide-leg fashion pant. Call her palazzo pants, call her culottes - whatever you call her, she's the more fashionable cousin to your other BFF (AKA leggings).



We mean, just look at how laid back these pants look! Your old sidekick would agree, fashion pants are just as comfortable - but far more stylish!



Wear these fashion pants to class for the ultimate cool-casual look, or dress them up with a heel and they've now became acceptable as date wear, evening wear - really any type of wear. Just see the evidence:



Fashion pants are the most versatile type of pant that we've seen in a long time, and they're all the rage right now - so make sure to grab yourself a pair (or three)!

Here's just one more casual, non-denim outfit option for ya'



Overalls are making a comeback, and now they're even coming in sweatshirt material. You've got to try these!

Going Out Outfits

When you're done 'studying hard', it's time to have a little fun…

Time to take a break, go out with friends,and enjoy the best (fashion) years of your life.



These next three looks will have you showing a little skin and are perfect for a night out.



Bodysuits are on fire right now and look amazing with high-waisted denim. Make sure to have a few of these on hand for all those endless nights out.



Crop tops, skimmer tops, and bralettes are coming to the party too. And, don't forget about the ever-essential, ever-versatile denim skirt.

You can wear a denim skit for an evening out, on bid day, and even game day.

Dressier Outfits

Your involvement in collegiate organizations and clubs can lead to a pretty packed social calendar - completely full of reasons to get dressed up.

And whether you've got sorority rush/recruitment, formal, date party, chapter meeting, or even graduation (yes, the day will come) penciled in, we've got just the things for you…



For the ultimate college wardrobe, jumpsuits are a trend you will want to have in multiples. We're living for these solid-color stunners.

Last up, a striped dress that has just as much class as it has sass with its deep v-neck and open back. Plus, it's featuring one of this year's hottest patterns - stripes.



Date party here you come!

There you have it - ladies!

Now with 13 new outfit ideas, are you ready for your best, most-stylish year yet?

After all, college is the best years of your life - so have fun, live it up, and do overdress.

What college events do you have coming up

and what are you going to wear?

Let us know in the comments below.