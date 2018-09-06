Buckle : Denim Trends Your Closet Needs This Fall

Prepare to fall in love…

We've gathered up the latest denim trends your closet needs this fall and we're sharing them all with you!



With so much to love in denim these days -including more options than ever before in rise, leg silhouette, rinse/washes, fabric, and details on details- picking just a handful of our favorite denim trends to share with you was no easy task, so believe us when we tell you we're pretty excited about these next jeans.



We have to war you you're going to need them all.

Hope your closet is ready for this:



1. HEM DETAILING

Getting a ton of attention lately is hems and we're living for all the different ways designers are playing them up.



This hem detailing includes: raw, frayed, step, and destructed hems, and they're all just waiting for you to get in the hem game.



Style Tip: Add a statement shoe that plays nicely with your detailed hem. Now, we call that some fancy footwork.



2. STRIPED DENIM



On your mark… get set…. GO (get these jeans before they're sold out!)

Athletic stripes carry over from tops into denim with this new trend.

Side-striped denim is the latest in denim embellishments and is giving us some serious Sport Spice vibes - '90s love? Need we say more?

We've said it before and we'll say it again, if you don't already own a pair of black jeans - you need a pair.

Black jeans are slimming, in a neutral tone that goes with just about everything, and dare we say are probably more versatile than a pair of regular blue jeans.

These are a 'trust us' pair. Go ahead, add them to your cart - you won't regret it.

The flare is back and bootcuts are better than ever before!

For some, the bootcut really never went away. For others, this is a trend you should be bringing back into your wardrobe.

When you try flares and bootcuts again - you'll thank us.

The wider leg opening on a bootcut or flare jean helps balance and accentuate your curves, and can make your legs appear longer and leaner.

Style Tip: Get these jeans in a mid or high rise, and pair them with a heeled shoe (both boots and heels work).

Finishing out this fab five is unique denim destruction.

No longer reserved for just the knee and leg, destruction has made its way down the back and side of jeans.

What can we say, we're obsessed with distressed.



If you're a destruction aficionado like us, these next denim styles are a must-try…

Can't get enough of the newest in denim?

Checkout The Denim Shop to see even more jeans and

shop by fit, stretch level, trend or even more options!

THE DENIM SHOP