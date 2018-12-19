Log in
BUCKLE INC (BKE)
12/19 08:30:40 pm
19.26 USD   +1.16%
11/21BUCKLE INC : quaterly earnings release
03/13BUCKLE INC : annual earnings release
2017Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
RE
Buckle : Get #CozyInCotton for Your Chance to Win a $500 Buckle Gift Card!

12/19/2018 | 07:16pm CET

Want your chance to win one of SIX $500 Buckle gift cards? All you have to do is show us how you get #CozyInCotton this holiday season by posting a photo on Instagram of your favorite cotton outfit from Buckle.

Upload your photo, use #CozyInCotton, tag Buckle in the photo and mention Buckle in the caption, and just like that - you're entered!

Need some inspiration? See how our Buckle guests and teammates showed up for the challenge.

Learn more about the benefits of wearing cotton and see why it makes the perfect gift this season.

The deadline to enter our #CozyInCotton Giveaway is December 21, 2018.

See official terms and conditionshere.

Shop The Give Cotton Collection

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:14:02 UTC
