Buckle : Get #CozyInCotton for Your Chance to Win a $500 Buckle Gift Card!

Want your chance to win one of SIX $500 Buckle gift cards? All you have to do is show us how you get #CozyInCotton this holiday season by posting a photo on Instagram of your favorite cotton outfit from Buckle.
Upload your photo, use #CozyInCotton, tag Buckle in the photo and mention Buckle in the caption, and just like that - you're entered!
Need some inspiration? See how our Buckle guests and teammates showed up for the challenge.
Learn more about the benefits of wearing cotton and see why it makes the perfect gift this season.
The deadline to enter our #CozyInCotton Giveaway is December 21, 2018.
See official terms and conditionshere.
Shop The Give Cotton Collection
Related
This holiday season, you could win one of six $500 Buckle gift cards when you show us how you get cozy in cotton. All you have to do is post a photo in your...
In 'Fashion'
We're ringing in the New Year in all our glitz and glamoured glory. The one night we feel obliged to be a little extra. Okay, a lot extra. There's just something about a New Year that inspires us to shine, sparkle, and go out in style. So if you're feelin' a…
In 'Fashion'
Buckle isn't just a denim destination for women - we have a killer selection for men too. Taking cues from current trends, while always looking to the next big thing, Buckle's men are looking better than ever these days and everyone is noticing. So, let's take a look a three…
In 'Buckle Insider'
Disclaimer
The Buckle Inc. published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:14:02 UTC