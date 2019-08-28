Log in
BUCKLE INC

BUCKLE INC

(BKE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 04:00:08 pm
19.49 USD   -0.41%
05:26pBUCKLE : Get Game Day Ready With Buckle
PU
08/23BUCKLE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/23THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Net Income
BU
Buckle : Get Game Day Ready With Buckle

08/28/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

It's a common misconception that fall is the best season.

Hear us out. Everyone gets all hyped up over those crisp mornings, the return of layers, and pumpkins-but that's all for show.

Football season, now that's the best season.

After all, what would crisp mornings matter if you weren't at that prime tailgating spot you and your friends claimed as yours? How great is that cardigan without your lucky game-day shirt layered underneath? And pumpkins - ha, yeah - they hold nothing against seeing those team flags lining the neighborhood.

Getting goosebumps yet? That's the power of game day.

In preparation for the best season of the year, we are rounding up some game day looks sure to bring home a W.

2nd Down & Denim

When it comes to denim year-round, we aren't a band-wagoner. So sporting our current favorite jean (along with team colors, mind you) to the tailgate just seems to make sense.

So, while we won't be starting any chants about denim, but that doesn't mean we don't want to.

Shop Women's Jeans // Shop Men's Jeans

First & Fleece

Remember those crisp mornings we mentioned? Well, Champion and Levi's want you prepared and are adding an extra dose of cool.

We love this throwback-inspired style with varsity striped (appropriate) and its cropped length, but we have a lot more where that came from, so options don't end there.

Shop Sweatshirts

Halftime: Enter Color Guard

If you're more into the subtle nod to game day, we hear you. No noisy graphics here, just a color pop from one of your favorite brands like RVCA to keep things simple. Plus, these look right at home in your closet year-round.

Shop Graphic Tees

Layer On the Ws

As cooler temperatures set in, and we're waiting for our formal invite to the team huddle, we are compromising by adding a layer or two to our lucky game day attire.

From classic denim jackets with not-so-classic details, to cardigans for her, or something more casual for him - our predictions all say these pieces may just become your closet MVP, or at the very least, earn their stay on the roster.

Shop Jackets for Women // Shop Jackets for Men

So, whether in the stands, on the sidelines, or sitting on your couch at home, bring on the best season of the year (and look good doing it).

Shop Game Day for Women // Shop Game Day for Men

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:25:01 UTC
Latest news on BUCKLE INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 884 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 90,3 M
Finance 2020 177 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 950 M
Chart BUCKLE INC
Duration : Period :
Buckle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 19,57  $
Spread / Highest target -23,4%
Spread / Average Target -23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC-2.95%950
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.52%93 808
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.43%60 100
KERING4.48%59 638
ROSS STORES25.67%37 410
HENNES & MAURITZ42.82%30 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
