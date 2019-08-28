Buckle : Get Game Day Ready With Buckle

It's a common misconception that fall is the best season.

Hear us out. Everyone gets all hyped up over those crisp mornings, the return of layers, and pumpkins-but that's all for show.

Football season, now that's the best season.

After all, what would crisp mornings matter if you weren't at that prime tailgating spot you and your friends claimed as yours? How great is that cardigan without your lucky game-day shirt layered underneath? And pumpkins - ha, yeah - they hold nothing against seeing those team flags lining the neighborhood.

Getting goosebumps yet? That's the power of game day.

In preparation for the best season of the year, we are rounding up some game day looks sure to bring home a W.

2nd Down & Denim

When it comes to denim year-round, we aren't a band-wagoner. So sporting our current favorite jean (along with team colors, mind you) to the tailgate just seems to make sense.

So, while we won't be starting any chants about denim, but that doesn't mean we don't want to.

First & Fleece

Remember those crisp mornings we mentioned? Well, Champion and Levi's want you prepared and are adding an extra dose of cool.

We love this throwback-inspired style with varsity striped (appropriate) and its cropped length, but we have a lot more where that came from, so options don't end there.

Halftime: Enter Color Guard

If you're more into the subtle nod to game day, we hear you. No noisy graphics here, just a color pop from one of your favorite brands like RVCA to keep things simple. Plus, these look right at home in your closet year-round.

Layer On the Ws

As cooler temperatures set in, and we're waiting for our formal invite to the team huddle, we are compromising by adding a layer or two to our lucky game day attire.

From classic denim jackets with not-so-classic details, to cardigans for her, or something more casual for him - our predictions all say these pieces may just become your closet MVP, or at the very least, earn their stay on the roster.

So, whether in the stands, on the sidelines, or sitting on your couch at home, bring on the best season of the year (and look good doing it).

