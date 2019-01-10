Buckle Insider: 2019 Shoe Sneak Peek

We caught up with Maggie, from Buckle's women's buying team, to talk 2019 trends. Not only does she know all things fashion - she specializes in SHOES!

So we couldn't help but ask her everything you need to know about shoes for the year ahead. What's new? What's next? And how can we put our best foot forward in 2019?

1. Can you tell us about the process of forecasting trends for 2019?

Right before we are about to buy for a future season, Shea (who buys shoes and accessories) puts together this amazing trend forecasting presentation for us. She shows us the four major themes predicted for the upcoming season - colors that will be important, how the runway interprets these themes, and then how we interpret it at Buckle. But then after that, we also look to our vendors and our market trips - they always show the inside scoop.

2. What's a 2018 shoe trend you were skeptical of but now love?

I was a huge hater of the 'dad' sneaker back in early spring, but now I'm pretty obsessed. Our Steve Madden pair that we had last year were to die for.

3. What can we expect in 2019?

Color will be super important for spring 2019, especially in shoes. Less is more with pops of reds, mustards, and greens complimented by your core neutrals.

Tropical prints will be trending in both shoes and tops. Think of it as the new floral! You will also see an influx of animal prints, and of course stripes!

Slides are going to be a huge trend for us this year in multiple ways - from beach flips, to trend sandals that can be worn dressed up or down! You will see new heights in spring with elevated flatforms, wedges, and ankle strap heels!

4. What shoe trend will be a favorite this year?

I think animal print will be huge - we are already seeing it in apparel, and it's slowly trickling into footwear. We'll see animal print come in everything from python to cheetah to leopard!

5. What is your personal favorite?

Give me all of the color - I love to let my shoes do most of the talking when it comes to my outfits. So pops of red, mustards, and kelly green will be SURE to do that.

6. What will be a key brand for 2019?

For all of 2019?! That is a hard one! We have SO many great brands that all serve a different purpose and are key for different reasons. Although, UGG was named THE top shoe brand for 2018, and we don't see that stopping in 2019.

7. What trend is making a surprising comeback?

Western is making such a huge comeback - and it is in the typical and not so typical ways! Right now, we have a great selection of Corrals and fringe boots. By fall 2019, I think you will see the trend emerge more in the not so typical way. Think sleek pointed toes on western block heel boots.

8. What shoes do we need to get NOW to prepare for spring?

Definitely the Gimmicks snakeskin boot, it has an easy transitional body with its lighter colors and has that western-inspired silhouette.

And while we now have a case of spring fever, new shoes are arriving daily - so keep an eye out for your new favorites!

