BUCKLE INC (BKE)

BUCKLE INC (BKE)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/19 07:30:34 pm
18.31 USD   -4.09%
07:08pBUCKLE : Introducing Men’s Big & Tall at Buckle
PU
10/11BUCKLE : Supports The American Cancer Society During Breast Cancer A..
PU
10/11BUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 10/11/2018
PU
Buckle : Introducing Men’s Big & Tall at Buckle

10/19/2018 | 07:08pm CEST

We have been up to something. It's been a long time coming, with Buckle working to include a wide range of sizes and styles to amp up the confidence of our guests.

Today, we can say we are offering more sizes than ever before by introducing our Big & Tall for men. Our goal, to bring size-inclusive, simple but significant pieces that work all dressed up, or completely dressed down.

Your best self is dressed in clothes that you feel good in, so we want to help you get there.

We're hoping this launch gives more people than ever a chance to shop Buckle, and on their terms. For now, it's a small launch that's focused online, but we plan on scaling it based on response. To start we are offering select styles of our jeans in extended sizes to include up to a 50 waist, in addition to Big & Tall sizing in tops. See below for our size guide!

Also - don't forget it ships for free when you have it shipped to store!

Shop Big & Tall now!

From our culture, to our services, to tips and tricks on ways to save - there's some things we think you should know about Buckle and we're spilling it all!

In 'Buckle Insider'

There is no denying the influence of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All eyes have been, and continue to be, on them as they make strides into tech, beauty, and (yes) retail. Kendall and Kylie branched out, taking a gamble on their own contemporary brand, and it has paid off. Honing in…

In 'Buckle Insider'

We're talking double-tap worthy outfits that you can mix and match to get you through the season in style. And did we mention, these outfits are all under $100...

In 'Fashion'

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 891 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 96,0 M
Finance 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 14,5%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
P/E ratio 2020 9,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 936 M
Chart BUCKLE INC
Buckle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC-15.79%936
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-15.44%87 933
KERING-5.62%52 972
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.16%52 641
ROSS STORES19.46%35 817
GAP-21.70%9 833
