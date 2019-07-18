Log in
BUCKLE INC

BUCKLE INC

(BKE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/18 04:00:10 pm
19.23 USD   -0.93%
06:45pBUCKLE : Loyalty Event Denim
PU
03:36pFRENCH REGULATOR TO EDF : don't assume new reactor model is accident-proof
RE
07/17BUCKLE : Reports june 2019 net sales
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Buckle : Loyalty Event Denim

0
07/18/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

We've already given you a taste of the Loyalty Event… here.

(Plus, you can shop the entire collection online or in-store as we speak)

So now, we're turning our attention to our favorite thing… DENIM.

This year's Loyal Event jeans feature a mix of all your favorite fits and brands, and if the prices haven't convinced you to get your hands on these special low priced jeans yet, these next reasons will.

As denim aficionados, we just had to try on every pair and let us tell you, there's more than meets the eye. Here's the can't miss details on Loyalty Event denim and the reasons why you need these jeans!

KanCan Signature
Kurvy Ultra High Rise Jeans
Event Price: $49.95 | After Event $59.95

These jeans majorly passed the squat test! We're talking drop it down low style, no digging or restriction whatsoever! But, we shouldn't be surprised because that's what KanCan Kurvy jeans are known for.

You can wear these jeans with the destructed hem cuffed or uncuffed for two different looks! The fit is true to size, but if you don't normally wear curvy fit jeans, make sure to size down one to two sizes.

Bridge By GLY
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Event Price: $49.95 | After Event $59.95

These jeans are even cuter in person! The distressing on top of the waistband is unique, and the high rise is super flattering! These jeans are also true to size, but with the stretchy fabric, have plenty of give.

Buckle Black
Fit No. 76 Curvy Jeans
Event Price: $69.95 | After Event $84.95

This is the new and improved version of our Fit No. 76. The Buckle Black Curvy Jean has been redesigned to sit higher on your waist and features a comfort, contoured waistband to prevent gapping, and shaping and smoothing pockets that are sewn in from hip to fly to hold you, shape, and smooth. These jeans are a true to size curvy fit. If you can wear a slimmer fit, go one size down.

Speak of there being more than meets the eye, the destruction of these jeans is all backed with another piece of denim on the inside of the jeans to help prevent the destruction from busting out.

KanCan Signature
Mid-Rise Flare
Event Price: $49.95 | After Event $59.95

These KanCan Signature Flares on Loyalty Event are overall just a solid pair of jeans. They're a comfortable mid-rise with a trend button fly and flare leg in a pretty dark blue wash. This pair also passed the squat test with flying colors! With plenty of stretch, you may need to go one size down.

Levi's
Wedgie Jean
Event Price: $78.00 | After Event $98.00

These Levi's Wedgie straight leg jeans have all the ultimate cool girl vibes, and are a steal for $20 less than there normal price. They're 100% cotton, AKA rigid denim, so you may have to go up a size or not.

Also on the Loyalty Event is two pairs of Levi's 501® Shorts AND two pairs of Levi's 721 high rise skinny jeans. One or all of the pairs is definitely a must!

That's all we have for now, but there's still so much to be seen on the Loyalty Event! Including Rock Revival Jeans for as low as $129, Miss Me Jeans for $84, plenty of your BKE favorites, and great deals on jeans for your man, too!

Make sure you check out the rest of the Loyalty Event before prices go up!

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:44:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 878 M
EBIT 2020 111 M
Net income 2020 88,0 M
Finance 2020 176 M
Yield 2020 10,4%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 934 M
Chart BUCKLE INC
Duration : Period :
Buckle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 19,23  $
Spread / Highest target -22,0%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC0.47%942
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.21%94 680
KERING27.45%73 872
FAST RETAILING CO LTD27.60%65 164
ROSS STORES28.38%39 128
HENNES & MAURITZ33.44%29 724
