Buckle : Loyalty Event Denim

So now, we're turning our attention to our favorite thing… DENIM.

This year's Loyal Event jeans feature a mix of all your favorite fits and brands, and if the prices haven't convinced you to get your hands on these special low priced jeans yet, these next reasons will.

As denim aficionados, we just had to try on every pair and let us tell you, there's more than meets the eye. Here's the can't miss details on Loyalty Event denim and the reasons why you need these jeans!

KanCan Signature

Kurvy Ultra High Rise Jeans

Event Price: $49.95 | After Event $59.95

These jeans majorly passed the squat test! We're talking drop it down low style, no digging or restriction whatsoever! But, we shouldn't be surprised because that's what KanCan Kurvy jeans are known for.

You can wear these jeans with the destructed hem cuffed or uncuffed for two different looks! The fit is true to size, but if you don't normally wear curvy fit jeans, make sure to size down one to two sizes.

Bridge By GLY

High Rise Skinny Jeans

Event Price: $49.95 | After Event $59.95

These jeans are even cuter in person! The distressing on top of the waistband is unique, and the high rise is super flattering! These jeans are also true to size, but with the stretchy fabric, have plenty of give.

Buckle Black

Fit No. 76 Curvy Jeans

Event Price: $69.95 | After Event $84.95

This is the new and improved version of our Fit No. 76. The Buckle Black Curvy Jean has been redesigned to sit higher on your waist and features a comfort, contoured waistband to prevent gapping, and shaping and smoothing pockets that are sewn in from hip to fly to hold you, shape, and smooth. These jeans are a true to size curvy fit. If you can wear a slimmer fit, go one size down.

Speak of there being more than meets the eye, the destruction of these jeans is all backed with another piece of denim on the inside of the jeans to help prevent the destruction from busting out.

KanCan Signature

Mid-Rise Flare

Event Price: $49.95 | After Event $59.95

These KanCan Signature Flares on Loyalty Event are overall just a solid pair of jeans. They're a comfortable mid-rise with a trend button fly and flare leg in a pretty dark blue wash. This pair also passed the squat test with flying colors! With plenty of stretch, you may need to go one size down.

Levi's

Wedgie Jean

Event Price: $78.00 | After Event $98.00

These Levi's Wedgie straight leg jeans have all the ultimate cool girl vibes, and are a steal for $20 less than there normal price. They're 100% cotton, AKA rigid denim, so you may have to go up a size or not.

Also on the Loyalty Event is two pairs of Levi's 501® Shorts AND two pairs of Levi's 721 high rise skinny jeans. One or all of the pairs is definitely a must!

That's all we have for now, but there's still so much to be seen on the Loyalty Event! Including Rock Revival Jeans for as low as $129, Miss Me Jeans for $84, plenty of your BKE favorites, and great deals on jeans for your man, too!

Make sure you check out the rest of the Loyalty Event before prices go up!