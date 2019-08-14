Log in
Buckle : Pairing The Right Shoes With The Right Jeans

08/14/2019

Every outfit deserves the right pair of shoes.

Shoes are an integral part of any outfit, and they really can make or break a look. They play a function role, but they also play a fashionable role - and who doesn't want both!?

Knowing the importance placed on shoes, what should be considered when picking out shoes to go with an outfit?

One of the biggest factors should be your jeans.

Between skinnys, straights, bootcuts and flares - you may be wondering which shoes go with which jeans?

When styled right, the answer is pretty simple - almost any type of shoe!

Yes, you read that right! Keep scrolling to see how we're styling different jeans with different shoes!

SKINNY JEANS & SNEAKERS

This look is all about comfort. Beyond sneakers, you've still got a few more comfy shoe options. Try something trendy or more classic.

SKINNY JEANS & LOAFERS

SKINNY JEANS & DUCK BOOTS

STRAIGHT LEG JEANS & COMBAT BOOTS

Here, we're seeing how letting your straight leg jeans bunch up over combat boots creates a grungy look reminiscent of the '90s, but you could also swap in a trendy flatform or chelsea-inspired boot.

STRAIGHT LEG JEANS & FLATFORM SANDALS

STRAIGHT LEG JEANS & WEDGE BOOTS

BOOTCUT JEANS & ANKLE BOOTIES

These are the jeans that were literally made to fit over boots. So it would make sense that boots would be you're go-to shoe of choice, but you can also work in flats and other casual shoes.

BOOTCUT JEANS & FLATS

BOOTCUT JEANS & SLIP-ON SNEAKERS

FLARE JEANS & HEELS

For flares, we recommend heels all the way to take full advantage of this jean's leg-length effects. Switch it up with heel types - there's block heels, open-toe booties, and western ankle booties options just to name a few.

FLARE JEANS & OPEN-TOE BOOTIES

FLARE JEANS & WESTERN BOOTS

We hope this post has given you the inspiration and confidence you need to mix up your jean and shoe pairings, because you've now seen how it can be done.

Change your shoes, change your look.

Put your best foot forward this fall with the right pair of shoes!

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 20:51:01 UTC
