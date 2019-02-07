Log in
02/06 04:02:01 pm
17.3 USD   -2.97%
Buckle : Press Release Narrative for 2/7/2019

02/07/2019 | 07:05am EST

For Immediate Release: February 7, 2019

Contact: Thomas B. Heacock, Chief Financial Officer

The Buckle, Inc.

(308) 236-8491

The Buckle, Inc. Press Release Narrative for 2/7/2019

Our February 7, 2019 press release reported that comparable store sales, for stores open at least one full year, for the four-week period ended February 2, 2019, were down 2.2 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended February 3, 2018. Total net sales for the four-week fiscal month decreased 17.9 percent to $45.8 million compared to net sales of $55.7 million in the prior year five-week fiscal month ended February 3, 2018.

On the men's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended February 2, 2019 were up about 1.0 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended February 3, 2018. The men's business represented approximately 50.0 percent of total sales for the fiscal month versus approximately 49.5 percent in the prior year fiscal January. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the men's side of the business were down approximately 2.5 percent.

On the women's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended February 2, 2019 were down approximately 2.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four- week period ended February 3, 2018. The women's business represented approximately 50.0 percent of total sales for the month versus approximately 50.5 percent in the prior year fiscal January. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the women's side of the business were down about 5.5 percent.

Within the men's and women's categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were down approximately 4.0 percent in comparison to the same four-week period a year ago, while footwear sales were up about 15.0 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 7.5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal January net sales. This compares with approximately 8.0 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, for each in the prior year fiscal January. Average accessory price points were down approximately 5.5 percent and average footwear price points were down about 3.5 percent for the fiscal month.

For the month, UPT's increased approximately 5.0% and the average transaction value increased about 1.5%, compared to the prior year four-week period ended February 3, 2018.

Buckle currently operates 450 retail stores in 42 states compared to 457 stores in 44 states as of February 7, 2018.

It is our Company policy not to provide any guidance on current sales or to project results for the next quarter. Additionally, any forward-looking statements made during this commentary involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 12:04:15 UTC
