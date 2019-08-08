Log in
Buckle : Press Release Narrative for 8/8/2019

08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

For Immediate Release: August 8, 2019

Contact: Thomas B. Heacock, Chief Financial Officer

The Buckle, Inc.

(308) 236-8491

The Buckle, Inc. Press Release Narrative for 8/8/2019

Our August 8, 2019 press release reported that comparable store sales, for stores open at least one full year, for the four-week period ended August 3, 2019, decreased 0.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended August 4, 2018. Total net sales for the four-week fiscal month decreased 0.8% to $67.5 million compared to net sales of $68.0 million in the prior year four-week fiscal month ended August 4, 2018.

On the men's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019 were down 0.5% in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended August 4, 2018. The men's business represented approximately 53.5 percent of total sales for the fiscal month versus approximately 52.5 percent in the prior year fiscal July. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the men's side of the business were down approximately 3.0 percent.

On the women's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019 were down approximately 2.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended August 4, 2018. The women's business represented approximately 46.5 percent of total sales for the month versus approximately 47.5 percent in the prior year fiscal July. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the women's side of the business were down about 7.5 percent.

Within the men's and women's categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were down approximately 0.5 percent in comparison to the prior year fiscal July, and footwear sales were up about 22.0 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 9.0 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal July net sales. This compares with approximately 9.0 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively, for each in the prior year fiscal July. Average accessory price points were down approximately 12.0 percent and average footwear price points were down about 6.0 percent for the fiscal month.

For the month, UPT's increased approximately 2.0% and the average transaction value decreased approximately 3.0% compared to the prior year fiscal July.

Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states compared to 455 stores in 43 states as of August 8, 2018.

It is our Company policy not to provide any guidance on current sales or to project results for the next quarter. Additionally, any forward-looking statements made during this commentary involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:09 UTC
