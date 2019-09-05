Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Buckle Inc    BKE

BUCKLE INC

(BKE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/04 06:30:00 pm
18.32 USD   -3.27%
07:07aBUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 9/5/2019
PU
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports August 2019 Net Sales
BU
08/28BUCKLE : Get Game Day Ready With Buckle
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Buckle : Press Release Narrative for 9/5/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:07am EDT

For Immediate Release: September 5, 2019

Contact: Thomas B. Heacock, Chief Financial Officer

The Buckle, Inc.

(308) 236-8491

The Buckle, Inc. Press Release Narrative for 9/5/2019

Our September 5, 2019 press release reported that comparable store sales, for stores open at least one full year, for the four-week period ended August 31, 2019, increased 3.1 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended September 1, 2018. Total net sales for the four-week fiscal month increased 2.6 percent to $77.2 million compared to net sales of $75.2 million in the prior year four-week fiscal month ended September 1, 2018.

On the men's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended August 31, 2019 were up 5.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended September 1, 2018. The men's business represented approximately 54.0 percent of total sales for the fiscal month versus approximately 53.0 percent in the prior year fiscal August. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the men's side of the business were down approximately 1.5 percent.

On the women's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended August 31, 2019 were up approximately 0.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended September 1, 2018. The women's business represented approximately 46.0 percent of total sales for the month versus approximately 47.0 percent in the prior year fiscal August. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the women's side of the business were down about 4.0 percent.

Within the men's and women's categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were up approximately 5.5 percent in comparison to the prior year fiscal August, and footwear sales were up about 32.0 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 8.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal August net sales. This compares with approximately 8.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, for each of these categories for the same period in the prior year. Average accessory price points were down approximately 9.5 percent and average footwear price points were down about 7.5 percent for the fiscal month.

For the month, UPT's increased approximately 2.0 percent and the average transaction value decreased approximately 1.0 percent compared to the prior year fiscal August.

Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states compared to 455 stores in 43 states as of September 5, 2018.

It is our Company policy not to provide any guidance on current sales or to project results for the next quarter. Additionally, any forward-looking statements made during this commentary involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUCKLE INC
07:07aBUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 9/5/2019
PU
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports August 2019 Net Sales
BU
08/28BUCKLE : Get Game Day Ready With Buckle
PU
08/23BUCKLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23BUCKLE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/23THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Net Income
BU
08/14BUCKLE : Pairing The Right Shoes With The Right Jeans
PU
08/09BUCKLE : 5 Women's Denim Trends For Fall
PU
08/08BUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 8/8/2019
PU
08/08THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports July 2019 Net Sales
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 884 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 90,3 M
Finance 2020 177 M
Yield 2020 10,9%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 889 M
Chart BUCKLE INC
Duration : Period :
Buckle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 18,32  $
Spread / Highest target -18,1%
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC-2.07%889
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL24.38%95 437
KERING8.42%61 510
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.95%60 272
ROSS STORES27.37%38 647
HENNES & MAURITZ47.23%31 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group