Buckle : Press Release Narrative for 9/5/2019

For Immediate Release: September 5, 2019

Contact: Thomas B. Heacock, Chief Financial Officer

The Buckle, Inc.

(308) 236-8491

The Buckle, Inc. Press Release Narrative for 9/5/2019

Our September 5, 2019 press release reported that comparable store sales, for stores open at least one full year, for the four-week period ended August 31, 2019, increased 3.1 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended September 1, 2018. Total net sales for the four-week fiscal month increased 2.6 percent to $77.2 million compared to net sales of $75.2 million in the prior year four-week fiscal month ended September 1, 2018.

On the men's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended August 31, 2019 were up 5.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended September 1, 2018. The men's business represented approximately 54.0 percent of total sales for the fiscal month versus approximately 53.0 percent in the prior year fiscal August. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the men's side of the business were down approximately 1.5 percent.

On the women's side of the business, total sales for the four-week fiscal period ended August 31, 2019 were up approximately 0.5 percent in comparison to the prior year four-week period ended September 1, 2018. The women's business represented approximately 46.0 percent of total sales for the month versus approximately 47.0 percent in the prior year fiscal August. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the women's side of the business were down about 4.0 percent.

Within the men's and women's categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were up approximately 5.5 percent in comparison to the prior year fiscal August, and footwear sales were up about 32.0 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 8.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal August net sales. This compares with approximately 8.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, for each of these categories for the same period in the prior year. Average accessory price points were down approximately 9.5 percent and average footwear price points were down about 7.5 percent for the fiscal month.

For the month, UPT's increased approximately 2.0 percent and the average transaction value decreased approximately 1.0 percent compared to the prior year fiscal August.

Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states compared to 455 stores in 43 states as of September 5, 2018.