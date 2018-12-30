Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Buckle Inc    BKE

BUCKLE INC (BKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 10:02:01 pm
19.45 USD   -0.21%
11/21BUCKLE INC : quaterly earnings release
03/13BUCKLE INC : annual earnings release
2017Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Buckle : Top Trends of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 11:39pm CET

A lot can happen across a year, and 2018 was no exception. Looking back, there were some trends that made this year really stand out, and our closets better because of them.

This past year, mules ruled supreme. We fell in love with their ability to work for nearly every occasion, and their slip-on-and-go style.

From summer styles that incorporated leathers and cut-outs, to their transition to winter months complete with faux fur and heavier fabrics - the mule captured our heart in a big way and 2018 wouldn't have been the same without them.

Almost exactly twelve months ago, we took a look at our closet and resolved to add a little more pattern into the mix.

We had some fun with this one, playing with color combinations, stepping away from florals, and adding a little something extra to some of our favorite silhouettes. As the winter months settle in we are still loving a little pattern play. Two of the most recent pieces we had to have, the willow & root cutout top (hello, NYE!) and that Free Generation sweater that put a new spin on a classic animal print.

This year was also the year we said 'see-ya' to bad hair days. Coming to our rescue, the resurgence of hair accessories from decades past. Think scrunchies and scarves, and even a few headbands - this year we spent less time fussing about hair and it. was. EPIC.

Talking about resurgences, flare jeans showed up to the party this year, and in a big way.

Our denim-obsessed hearts are happy to take a closet staple and run, and we couldn't bring ourselves to miss out on these high rise KanCans. Think taking an everyday essential and getting her ready for the best night out - that's how we feel about flares.

As we embraced cropped-everything, we discovered a new-found appreciation for high rise pants - fashion pants to be specific. Proving that a pant can be both functional and fashionable, we have styled them with everything from band tees to sweaters mastering the day-to-night transition seamlessly.

Ending our trend countdown on a high note - the warm fuzzies, literally. From sherpa pullovers to faux fur detailing, 2018 was the perfect year to stay warm and look good doing it.

While there were a lot of highlights in 2018, we can't wait to see what 2019 brings.

Here's a New Year, some new trends, and a little shopping along the way.

Related

Meet our resident cool chicks. Five of Buckle's Store Managers, who talked with us on everything from their personal style to current fashion trends, to why they love their jobs, and gifting ideas for the holidays. Time to meet Buckle's #GirlBosses...

In 'Buckle Insider'

Prepare to fall in love! We've gathered up the latest denim trends you'll need this fall.

In 'Denim'

It may be mid-July, but we've got fall fashion on our minds. For us, preparing for the fall shopping season happens months in advance (even up to a year for certain brands and types of clothing). Every summer, the men's fall fashion show gets us excited about the upcoming fall…

In 'For Men'

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 30 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 22:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUCKLE INC
12/30BUCKLE : Top Trends of 2018
PU
12/19BUCKLE : Get #CozyInCotton for Your Chance to Win a $500 Buckle Gift Card!
PU
12/14BUCKLE : New Year's Eve Outfit Inspiration
PU
12/13BUCKLE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results..
AQ
12/12BUCKLE : More Holiday Gift Picks From Buckle!
PU
12/11BUCKLE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/11THE BUCKLE, INC. : Announces a $1.00 Per Share Special Cash Dividend, a $0.25 Pe..
BU
12/07BUCKLE : Reports november 2018 net sales
AQ
12/06BUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 12/6/2018
PU
12/06THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports November 2018 Net Sales
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 886 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 94,4 M
Finance 2019 189 M
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
P/E ratio 2020 10,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 953 M
Chart BUCKLE INC
Duration : Period :
Buckle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC-17.94%945
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-22.91%79 784
KERING1.15%56 226
FAST RETAILING CO LTD23.67%54 311
ROSS STORES1.98%30 310
GAP-23.25%9 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.