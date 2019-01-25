Log in
Buckle : Transition Your Levi's From Day to Night

01/25/2019 | 06:54pm EST

Looking at our jean collection, it's pretty easy to tell which ones come with memories attached. The jeans we reach for again and again, whether spending a day at the office or a night out on the town. Making the short list on what sparks joy this season, our collection of Levi's.

Ultimately, we love them for their ability to get us to fall for classic cuts all over again.

There is just something about Levi's that will always feel reminiscent of our mom's favorite pair of jeans from decades ago, while somehow managing to make those same jeans just as relevant now as ever before.

Think of Levi's 311 as the ultimate shaping jean. Holds you in, smooths you out - kind of like a BFF in jean form. Another factor making it BFF material, how the 311 can transition between seasons and settings with ease.

Casual enough for your day-to-day hustle, but fun enough for that night out you've had planned for weeks when paired with a slightly elevated jacket and boot.

(and yes, the hoodie can stay)

Want to take it a step further? Let's do some math. (stick with us)

All of the makings of a must-have? Equal parts high waist, cropped leg, and true blue wash = these Levi's 501s. Rigid jeans are a closet staple in their own right, managing to elevate any look with a perfectly vintage flare.

The trick is all in the styling. Even something as simple as stripping down a few layers, adding a boot with a heel, and doing a partial tuck to accentuate your waist while elongating your legs. Whether running errands or to a spontaneous girl's night sparked by a long week, this outfit fits the bill with a few simple swaps.

A really good example of a dream jean, lasting through your #tbt posts, to be a current coveted favorite - we love Levi's and can't help but believe they're here to stay.

Shop All Levi's

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 23:53:00 UTC
