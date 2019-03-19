Log in
BUCKLE : U.S. Air Force Flies Flag In Buckle's Honor
PU
03/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Facebook, BAT, Oracle
03/15BUCKLE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Buckle : U.S. Air Force Flies Flag In Buckle's Honor

03/19/2019

For almost a decade, Buckle's Corporate Benevolence Committee has been sending care packages to military members stationed overseas during the holidays.

The care packages often go to troops with soldiers who have family members who work at Buckle - sometimes even to Buckle teammates who are deployed overseas. The care packages are filled with various goodies like snacks, candy, dice, cards, mini footballs, frisbees, and coozies. Hats, t-shirts and sunglasses from various brands sold at Buckle, and notes of kindness from teammates also fill the care packages.

Last December, three different military units received care packages from Buckle. In total, 72 care packages were sent to active military members stationed overseas.

The 451st Expeditionary Munitions Flight of the United States Air Force, stationed at Kandahar Air Base in Afghanistan, was one of the troops to receive care packages from Buckle. In return, they wanted to do something special to thank Buckle for its generosity.

Munitions Systems Technician, Aaron Reier, whose mother is an ecommerce teammate at Buckle, arranged for an American flag to be flown in Buckle's honor, on two separate combat missions in Afghanistan, in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Reier brought the flag home with him when he returned from his six-month deployment. His father and mother, Jim and Nancy Reier, presented the flag and certificates to Buckle.

'The care packages mean the world to them. The care packages lift their spirits. It's a positive uplifting experience for everyone involved.' - Nancy

'We do this because we value the service of our military men and women.We've always had many Buckle teammates impacted by a family member's military service. We love doing this as our way of being of service to others and giving back,' says Deborah Mills, who leads Buckle's efforts in sending military care packages each year.

Buckle salutes our military and shows our appreciation for their service every day of the year by offering a year-round 10% military discount to all active duty and veteran military members, spouses, and dependents. Learn more.

Related

We think our teammates are pretty awesome. Not just because of the way they get behind our product, but because of the way they stand behind people and use their passions to help others. It's more than just selling clothes, it's the power of a great outfit. Our teammate, Jodi…

In 'Buckle Insider'

From a 14-year-old part-time teammate in small town Kansas to Executive Vice President of Stores for a major fashion retailer, she's come a long way in all her years with Buckle. Meet Kari Smith...

In 'Buckle Insider'

'Tis the season for giving, right? And what a better day than Giving Tuesday to share with you how Buckle is giving back, and how you can too when you're shopping with us. But before we introduce you to our give-back brands and products, let's take a quick look at…

In 'Buckle Believes'

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:19:03 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC-5.84%893
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL16.15%91 621
KERING20.58%70 970
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.13%50 889
ROSS STORES8.05%33 316
BURBERRY GROUP6.74%10 134
