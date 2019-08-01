Fit Spotlight: BKE Jake Jeans

Our entire fall denim launch is focused on the idea that there is a right denim fit for everyone - whether you're someone who prioritizes comfort, trend, or just want a pair of jeans that will last forever, we're all looking for something when denim shopping.

That being said, there are a few brands that are a bit of a triple threat in that regard. Take BKE for example, with varying levels of stretch, comfort always is in mind when we're developing this brand. Looking for some trend? We have back pockets you'll only find at Buckle, plus a wide wash range that covers everything from light summer shades to black denim. And about that jean lasting forever, while we can't promise that, we can promise you won't find this quality of jean at a better value. Simply put, BKE is our pride and joy.

Within the brand, there are fits ranging from loose to slim, and all of the variances in between. Today, we want to turn the spotlight on Jake, BKE's regular fit which boils down to a little more room from the hip to your knee that continues to the hem, ending in an 19″ bottom opening.

In case that really doesn't mean much to you, here's a look at the Jake on a few guys, styled a few ways, looking as good as ever. Jake is for those who want to look put-together, but don't want to commit to that slim fit. It's still fit to flatter, but giving you plenty of room to be comfortable all day.

Honestly, these may just qualify as your new every day jean, and for good reason. They look good, they feel good, and there are so many options (including khaki - see below) that will help you dress the part for whatever you have coming up.

We like to think the BKE Jake is a great starting point for that journey to the perfect fit, but just in case, we built an entire fit guide to help you find exactly what you are looking for.

Want to know more about all BKE has to offer? Read our Men's BKE Denim Fit Guide to learn about the brand and perfected fits.