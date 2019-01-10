Log in
BUCKLE INC (BKE)
01/09 04:02:01 pm
20.45 USD   +0.89%
2018BUCKLE INC : quaterly earnings release
2018BUCKLE INC : annual earnings release
2017Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
RE
The Buckle, Inc. : Reports December 2018 Net Sales

01/10/2019

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended January 5, 2019 decreased 0.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended January 6, 2018. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended January 5, 2019 decreased 6.7 percent to $137.4 million from net sales of $147.2 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended December 30, 2017.

Comparable store net sales for the 48-week year-to-date period ended January 5, 2019 decreased 0.9 percent from comparable store net sales for the 48-week period ended January 6, 2018. Net sales for the 48-week fiscal period ended January 5, 2019 decreased 2.1 percent to $839.7 million from net sales of $857.6 million for the prior year 48-week fiscal period ended December 30, 2017.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, comparable store net sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 5-week and 48-week periods ended January 6, 2018.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 452 retail stores in 43 states which includes the closing of one store earlier this week. The Company operated 458 stores in 44 states as of January 10, 2018. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 886 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 94,5 M
Finance 2019 189 M
Yield 2019 9,83%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 10,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 1 002 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
