The Buckle, Inc. : Reports First Quarter Net Income
05/24/2019 | 06:51am EDT
The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the
fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2019 was $15.1 million, or $0.31 per share
($0.31 per share on a diluted basis).
Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2019 decreased 1.7
percent to $201.3 million from net sales of $204.9 million for the prior
year 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 5, 2018. Comparable store net
sales for the 13-week period ended May 4, 2019 decreased 1.3 percent
from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended
May 5, 2018. Online sales increased 5.6 percent to $24.4 million for the
13-week period ended May 4, 2019, compared to net sales of $23.1 million
for the 13-week period ended May 5, 2018.
Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $15.1 million, or
$0.31 per share ($0.31 per share on a diluted basis), compared with
$18.3 million, or $0.38 per share ($0.38 per share on a diluted basis)
for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to
discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call
(800) 230-1085 for domestic calls or (612) 288-0329 for international
calls and reference the conference code 467603. A replay of the call
will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 12:00 p.m.
EDT by calling (800) 475-6701 for domestic calls or (320) 365-3844 for
international calls and entering the conference code 467603.
About Buckle
Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories,
and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women.
Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of
fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the
Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska,
Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end
of the fiscal quarter, it operated 449 stores in 42 states compared with
456 stores in 43 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve
material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on
factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the
Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it
clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not
be realized.
THE BUCKLE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in
Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
SALES, Net of returns and allowances
$
201,313
$
204,897
COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
124,660
125,206
Gross profit
76,653
79,691
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling
46,609
45,853
General and administrative
11,310
10,578
57,919
56,431
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
18,734
23,260
OTHER INCOME, Net
1,255
1,487
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
19,989
24,747
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
4,897
6,409
NET INCOME
$
15,092
$
18,338
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.31
$
0.38
Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.38
Basic weighted average shares
48,552
48,379
Diluted weighted average shares
48,734
48,550
THE BUCKLE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands
Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
ASSETS
May 4, 2019
February 2, 2019 (1)
May 5, 2018
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
183,939
$
168,471
$
168,387
Short-term investments
53,659
51,546
54,700
Receivables
5,780
7,089
7,061
Inventory
120,814
125,190
118,181
Prepaid expenses and other assets
20,406
18,136
19,182
Total current assets
384,598
370,432
367,511
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
453,578
452,187
460,869
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(326,705
)
(321,505
)
(315,018
)
126,873
130,682
145,851
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
345,473
—
—
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
15,667
18,745
17,876
OTHER ASSETS
7,754
7,443
6,918
Total assets
$
880,365
$
527,302
$
538,156
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
36,533
$
29,008
$
25,818
Accrued employee compensation
11,636
21,452
11,893
Accrued store operating expenses
22,124
17,982
19,699
Gift certificates redeemable
14,262
16,634
15,305
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
72,857
—
—
Income taxes payable
9,651
5,142
17,945
Total current liabilities
167,063
90,218
90,660
DEFERRED COMPENSATION
14,914
13,978
15,337
NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
300,430
—
—
DEFERRED RENT LIABILITY
—
29,229
32,961
Total liabilities
482,407
133,425
138,958
COMMITMENTS
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value;
issued and outstanding; 49,231,625 shares at May 4, 2019, 49,017,395
shares at February 2, 2019, and 49,044,895 shares at May 5, 2018