BUCKLE INC

(BKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/23 04:02:01 pm
16.58 USD   -3.15%
06:57aBUCKLE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports First Quarter Net Income
BU
05/21BUCKLE INC : quaterly earnings release
The Buckle, Inc. : Reports First Quarter Net Income

05/24/2019 | 06:51am EDT

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2019 was $15.1 million, or $0.31 per share ($0.31 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2019 decreased 1.7 percent to $201.3 million from net sales of $204.9 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 5, 2018. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended May 4, 2019 decreased 1.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended May 5, 2018. Online sales increased 5.6 percent to $24.4 million for the 13-week period ended May 4, 2019, compared to net sales of $23.1 million for the 13-week period ended May 5, 2018.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $15.1 million, or $0.31 per share ($0.31 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $18.3 million, or $0.38 per share ($0.38 per share on a diluted basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (800) 230-1085 for domestic calls or (612) 288-0329 for international calls and reference the conference code 467603. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 12:00 p.m. EDT by calling (800) 475-6701 for domestic calls or (320) 365-3844 for international calls and entering the conference code 467603.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 449 stores in 42 states compared with 456 stores in 43 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com on the Internet.

 

THE BUCKLE, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)

   
Thirteen Weeks Ended
May 4,
2019 		  May 5,
2018
 
SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 201,313 $ 204,897
 
COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)   124,660     125,206  
 
Gross profit   76,653     79,691  
 
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling 46,609 45,853
General and administrative   11,310     10,578  
  57,919     56,431  
 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 18,734 23,260
 
OTHER INCOME, Net   1,255     1,487  
 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,989 24,747
 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   4,897     6,409  
 
NET INCOME $ 15,092   $ 18,338  
 
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic $ 0.31   $ 0.38  
 
Diluted $ 0.31   $ 0.38  
 
Basic weighted average shares 48,552 48,379
Diluted weighted average shares 48,734 48,550
 
 

THE BUCKLE, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)

           
ASSETS

May 4,
2019

February 2,
2019 (1)

May 5,
2018

 
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,939 $ 168,471 $ 168,387
Short-term investments 53,659 51,546 54,700
Receivables 5,780 7,089 7,061
Inventory 120,814 125,190 118,181
Prepaid expenses and other assets   20,406     18,136     19,182  
Total current assets   384,598     370,432     367,511  
 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 453,578 452,187 460,869
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (326,705 )   (321,505 )   (315,018 )
  126,873     130,682     145,851  
 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 345,473
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 15,667 18,745 17,876
OTHER ASSETS   7,754     7,443     6,918  
 
Total assets $ 880,365   $ 527,302   $ 538,156  
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $ 36,533 $ 29,008 $ 25,818
Accrued employee compensation 11,636 21,452 11,893
Accrued store operating expenses

22,124

17,982 19,699
Gift certificates redeemable 14,262 16,634 15,305
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 72,857
Income taxes payable   9,651     5,142     17,945  
Total current liabilities  

167,063

    90,218     90,660  
 
DEFERRED COMPENSATION 14,914 13,978 15,337
NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 300,430

DEFERRED RENT LIABILITY  

    29,229     32,961  
Total liabilities   482,407     133,425     138,958  
 
COMMITMENTS
 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 49,231,625 shares at May 4, 2019, 49,017,395 shares at February 2, 2019, and 49,044,895 shares at May 5, 2018 492 490 490
Additional paid-in capital 149,860 148,564 145,761
Retained earnings 247,606 244,823 253,036
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (89 )
Total stockholders’ equity   397,958     393,877     399,198  
 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 880,365   $ 527,302   $ 538,156  
 
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 871 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 90,8 M
Finance 2020 173 M
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 8,90
P/E ratio 2021 9,87
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capitalization 816 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC-11.48%816
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL10.92%86 410
KERING19.34%69 373
FAST RETAILING CO LTD22.11%63 920
ROSS STORES13.62%34 727
HENNES & MAURITZ17.49%22 484
