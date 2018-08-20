ASX MARKET RELEASE

4C Update: Q4 FY2018 Accounts Receivables

20 August 2018 - Adelaide, Australia

• In its June Quarterly 4C Review, Buddy announced it ended the quarter with A$534k in receivables. During its proceeding quarterly webinar, the Company clarified that 98% of the current AR was owed by two customers

• A$405k has been received by Buddy, including A$397k (over 75% of total AR amount) from its largest cloud client bringing them current

• The oustanding A$129k is expected shortly. These customers have acknowledged their invoices and no collection efforts are expected to be needed.

Investors are reminded the recorded webinar of Buddy's Q4 FY2018 Quarterly 4C filing is available on Buddy's Investor Center website.

About Buddy

Buddy Platform Limited (BUD.ASX) provides highly scalable Internet of Things data aggregation and management infrastructure by way of three unique offerings - Buddy Cloud, Buddy Ohm and Parse on Buddy. The Buddy Cloud offers smart city providers a globally scalable data ingestment and management platform. Buddy Ohm, a complete and low cost solution for facility resource monitoring and verification, connects systems that were never designed to work together, while turning energy savings into a strategic asset. Parse on Buddy is a mobile backend as a service (mBaaS) built on the world's most popular BaaS technology. Buddy Platform is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with offices in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit www.buddy.com.

