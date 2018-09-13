Buddy Platform : Extends Works With Ohm to LIFX Smart Lighting

ASX MARKET RELEASE

Buddy Extends Works With Ohm to LIFX Smart Lighting

SUMMARY

● Buddy's Works With Ohm program expands to integrate products from leading smart lighting manufacturer, LIFX

● Using smart lighting as a sensor platform enables Buddy Ohm to collect vast amounts of data relating to building occupant comfort

● Smart lighting hardware contains a wide range of sensors already, but will evolve to include all kinds of environmental and comfort sensing data points, which are sought by Buddy Ohm customers today

● With LIFX products joining the Works With Ohm program, well over a million smart light bulbs in the marketplace will be able to act as Buddy Ohm sensors in their existing environments.

13 September 2018 - Adelaide, Australia

Buddy Platform Limited (ASX:BUD) ("Buddy" or the "Company"), a leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") and cloud-based solutions for making spaces smarter, is pleased to announce the addition of Lifi Labs, Inc. dba LIFX ("LIFX") branded smart lighting products to the Company's Works With Ohm program. This addition will mean that LIFX connected lighting products will integrate as sensors for Buddy Ohm installations, and represents the first smart lighting product to be added to the Works With Ohm family.

Lighting is amongst the most ubiquitous of technologies deployed in any building, anywhere in the world. As lighting has become connected and "smart", so too has lighting evolved to include environmental monitoring sensors. In many legacy or retrofit building environments, connected lighting is the most easily accessible platform for deploying sensors capable of sending environmental, energy consumption and building comfort data to the Buddy Ohm system.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California (with offices in Silicon Valley, Melbourne and Shenzhen, China) and founded in 2012, LIFX has grown to become one of the world's leading manufacturers of connected lighting products. The company has well over a million units deployed around the world across twelve (12) primary lighting products. Each of LIFX's products are capable of reporting their own energy consumption, while also acting as a sensor platform for environmental & localised comfort monitoring. The addition of LIFX's lighting products to the Works With Ohm family will meaningfully expand the application of the Buddy Ohm energy monitoring and verification platform, especially in conjunction with the Company's recent unbundling strategy (enabling sales in data centre monitoring, cold storage monitoring, small footprint energy monitoring, space comfort monitoring, etc…).

"As a customer, supporter and deep admirer of LIFX's products, I couldn't be more pleased to announce Buddy Ohm as the first energy monitoring platform to have native support for the data generated by LIFX's smart lighting product range", said David McLauchlan, CEO of Buddy Platform. "LIFX makes incredible products that generate massive amounts of highly relevant data and which are much loved by customers in over eighty (80) countries around the world. As we look to future environmental sensor platforms that Buddy Ohm needs to work seamlessly with, there is none more exciting than smart lighting".

"At LIFX, we've been focused on building the very best connected lighting platform in the world. We're so very proud of how we're bringing the future of lighting within our customers' control, and historically we've done that by partnering with leaders across the industry", said Tim Peters, CEO of LIFX. "Our partnership with Buddy Ohm is the first we've entered into as we look to make the data our lighting products generate accessible and meaningful for customers seeking to understand their energy consumption profile. We look forward to expanding upon this relationship as our mutual customers and the marketplace evolves."

In accordance with the guidance offered at Buddy Connect 2018 (held in Sydney, Australia last March) Buddy will continue to keep the market appraised as new sensors, metering systems or sensor types are added to the Works With Ohm program for integration with Buddy Ohm. Investors are advised that the Works With Ohm program will continue to evolve as market dynamics and customer needs dictate.

About Buddy

Buddy Platform Limited (BUD.ASX) provides simple, affordable and engaging solutions for customers of any size to make their spaces smarter and their occupants more efficient, environmentally-aware and informed. Buddy Ohm, Buddy Cloud and Parse on Buddy are the company's core offerings that empower its customers to fully leverage digital technologies and their impact in a strategic and sustainable way.​ Buddy Ohm​ is a resource monitoring solution that simplifies building operations and provides peace of mind by harnessing real-time utility and operational data to reduce or mitigate risk and improve operations, savings and sustainability. ​Buddy Cloud​ enables ubiquitous access to and storage of data from any environment - recreational vehicles, schools, commercial buildings or an entire city - in support of smarter, healthier spaces. ​Parse on Buddy​ is a mobile backend as a service (mBaaS) built on the world's most popular BaaS technology. Buddy Platform is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with offices in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit ​www.buddy.com​.

About LIFX

We're LIFX (pronounced life-x). And, considering you've made it this far, we're guessing you might have heard of us and are looking to dig a little deeper. Back in 2012, when a smart home was just whispers and dreams, we kickstarted into action and launched the first ever multi-colored LED Wi-Fi light. It's been a crazy 6 years and we now offer 12 products in over 80 countries that bring the future of lighting within your control. Oh, and we've made some friends along the way. Like any good smart home product, LIFX works seamlessly with other industry leaders such as Apple Homekit, Amazon Alexa, Nest & Google Home.

For more information, visit ​http://www.lifx.com/​.

