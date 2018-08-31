Log in
Transit : Buddy's Works With Ohm Program Expands with Support for New Hardware

08/31/2018 | 03:57am CEST

ASX MARKET RELEASE

Buddy's Works With Ohm Program Expands with Support for New Hardware

SUMMARY

  • Buddy's Works With Ohm program expands with the certification of eight (8) new third-party meters and one (1) new sensor

  • New certifications mean Buddy Ohm can service larger footprint buildings or buildings with requirements exceeding the capabilities of Buddy's first-party sensors

  • Expansion of Works With Ohm means Buddy Ohm becomes a modern visualisation engine for market-leading third-party hardware.

31 August 2018 - Adelaide, Australia

Buddy Platform Limited (ASX:BUD) ("Buddy" or the "Company"), the Internet of Things ("IoT") data management, processing and control platform, is pleased to announce that further to the Company's announcements of the Works With Ohm program to the ASX in March 2018, the Company has certified eight (8) new meters and one (1) new sensor to this program, significantly expanding Buddy Ohm's footprint and support for high grade commercial properties.

Recognising that buildings have varied monitoring needs and often have legacy equipment installed, Buddy's Works With Ohm program allows the world's top metering and sensor brands to seamlessly interact with Buddy Ohm, Buddy's cornerstone utility monitoring solution for buildings.

Buddy Ohm gathers real-time data from its own devices and certified Works With Ohm hardware to visualise the data, expose insights and unlock actionable information.

Buddy is pleased to certify the following hardware into its Works With Ohm program:

  • Arad Woltman WSTsb 4" Water Meter

  • Arad Woltman WSTsb 3" Water Meter

  • Leviton 2000 Energy Meter

  • Leviton 4000 Energy Meter

  • Honeywell Elster 9M-G160 Gas Meter

  • EKM SPGWM .75" Water Meter

  • EKM SPWM 1.5" Water Meter

  • EKM PGM .75" Gas Meter

  • ITRON Cyble Water Sensor

These meters and sensor have passed a certification process internally at Buddy, and are currently (or imminently to be) installed in Buddy Ohm customer sites, feeding data back into the Buddy Ohm system.

About Buddy

Buddy Platform Limited(BUD.ASX)provides highly scalable Internet of Things data aggregation and management infrastructure by way of three unique offerings - Buddy Cloud, Buddy Ohm and Parse on Buddy. The Buddy Cloud offers smart city providers a globally scalable data ingestment and management platform. Buddy Ohm, a complete and low cost solution for facility resource monitoring and verification, connects systems that were never designed to work together, while turning energy savings into a strategic asset.

Parse on Buddy is a mobile backend as a service (mBaaS) built on the world's most popular BaaS technology. Buddy Platform is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with offices in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit www.buddy.com.

###

Buddy Platform Contact:

Brian Seitz, VP of Marketing & Communications Phone: +1 (206) 745-9079

Email: ir@buddy.com

Disclaimer

Buddy Platform Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:56:01 UTC
