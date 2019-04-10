Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Budimex SA    BMEX   PLBUDMX00013

BUDIMEX SA

(BMEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 04/09
148 PLN   -1.33%
12:03pBUDIMEX : Current report no 22 / 2019
PU
11:18aBUDIMEX : Current report no 21 / 2019
PU
04/09BUDIMEX : Current report no 20 / 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Budimex : Current report no 21 / 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 11:18am EDT
Date: April 10, 2019 3:50 PM

The Management Board of Budimex S.A. would like to announce that it has recommended to the Annual General Meeting in 2019 to take a decision on dividend payment in the amount of PLN 6.30 (say: six zlotys, thirty groszy) gross per share.

It also proposed allocating an amount representing approximately 50% of the net profit for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 for the dividend payment. At the same time, the Management Board recommended allocating the remaining part of the net profit for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 to the supplementary capital.

The recommendation of the Management Board for the payment of a dividend of half of the profit for 2018 takes into account the current difficult situation on the construction market and the planned investment expenses of the Budimex Group.

It is recommended to include all shares of Budimex SA, i.e. 25,530,098 (say: twenty-five million five hundred thirty thousand ninety-eight) shares, in the dividend payment.

The Management Board of Budimex SA recommends that the dividend day, i.e. the day of determining the list of shareholders eligible to dividend for 2018, should be 6 June 2019, and the dividend payment day should fall on 19 June 2019.

Disclaimer

Budimex SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 15:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUDIMEX SA
12:03pBUDIMEX : Current report no 22 / 2019
PU
11:18aBUDIMEX : Current report no 21 / 2019
PU
04/09BUDIMEX : Current report no 20 / 2019
PU
01/14BUDIMEX : Current report no 4 / 2019
PU
2018BUDIMEX : Most modern psychiatric hospital completed
AQ
2018BUDIMEX SA : quaterly earnings release
2018Budimex and Strabag win 16km of Polands four-lane A1
AQ
2018BUDIMEX : Current report no 53 / 2018
PU
2018BUDIMEX : Current report no 50 / 2018
PU
2018Budimex sold 239 flats, transferred 419 in Q2 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 7 438 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Finance 2019 854 M
Yield 2019 5,82%
P/E ratio 2019 41,64
P/E ratio 2020 23,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 3 830 M
Chart BUDIMEX SA
Duration : Period :
Budimex SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUDIMEX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 120  PLN
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Jacek Blocher President-Management Board & General Manager
Marek Michalowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Weglowski Chief Financial Officer
Marzenna Anna Weresa Member-Supervisory Board
Igor Adam Chalupec Secretary-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUDIMEX SA30.28%1 007
VINCI22.19%59 317
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION13.51%40 463
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD12.89%29 056
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.34%27 892
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD8.44%24 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About