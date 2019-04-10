Budimex : Current report no 21 / 2019

Date: April 10, 2019 3:50 PM

The Management Board of Budimex S.A. would like to announce that it has recommended to the Annual General Meeting in 2019 to take a decision on dividend payment in the amount of PLN 6.30 (say: six zlotys, thirty groszy) gross per share.

It also proposed allocating an amount representing approximately 50% of the net profit for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 for the dividend payment. At the same time, the Management Board recommended allocating the remaining part of the net profit for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 to the supplementary capital.

The recommendation of the Management Board for the payment of a dividend of half of the profit for 2018 takes into account the current difficult situation on the construction market and the planned investment expenses of the Budimex Group.

It is recommended to include all shares of Budimex SA, i.e. 25,530,098 (say: twenty-five million five hundred thirty thousand ninety-eight) shares, in the dividend payment.

The Management Board of Budimex SA recommends that the dividend day, i.e. the day of determining the list of shareholders eligible to dividend for 2018, should be 6 June 2019, and the dividend payment day should fall on 19 June 2019.