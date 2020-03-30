Log in
BUFAB AB (PUBL)

(BUFAB)
Bufab Group: Bufab publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019

03/30/2020 | 02:58am EDT

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo March 30, 2020

Bufab's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019 is now available on the Group's website www.bufab.com.

A printed version can be ordered via investor.relations@bufab.com and will be distributed in April.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Andersson, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 66

This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on March 30, 2020 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,400 employees. Bufab's net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 4.3 billion and the operating margin was 8.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker 'BUFAB'. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Bufab AB published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:57:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 4 375 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Debt 2019 2 227 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 9,53x
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 2 529 M
Chart BUFAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bufab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUFAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 150,00  SEK
Last Close Price 67,50  SEK
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jörgen Fritz Rosengren President & Chief Executive Officer
Sven-Olof Patrik Kulldorff Chairman
Jesper Blomquist Chief Operating Officer
Markus Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Hans Gunnar Björstrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUFAB AB (PUBL)-48.32%254
FASTENAL COMPANY-15.99%17 829
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-33.82%2 877
DIPLOMA PLC-23.81%2 166
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.77%1 708
NOW INC.-50.80%604
