Bufab publ : The Nomination Committee's proposal to the 2020 Annual General Meeting regarding the Board of Directors in Bufab

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 2 March 2020

The Nomination Committee's proposal to the 2020 Annual General Meeting regarding the Board of Directors in Bufab

The Nomination Committee of Bufab AB (publ) has decided to propose the following to the 2020 Annual General Meeting regarding the composition of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes new election of Per-Arne Blomquist and Bertil Persson as Board members. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Hans Björstrand, Johanna Hagelberg, Anna Liljedahl, Bengt Liljedahl and Eva Nilsagård. The Nomination Committee proposes new election of Bengt Liljedahl as Chairman of the Board. Sven-Olof Kulldorff and Johan Sjö have declined re-election.

Per-Arne Blomquist (born 1962), holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance, and is currently working as senior adviser at EQT. Before that, Per-Arne held positions as CFO and deputy CEO at Dometic Holding AB. Additionally, Per-Arne has experience from positions as CFO and acting CEO in TeliaSonera AB, CFO at SEB, Chairman of the Board of Zmarta Group/Freedom Finance and IP-Only and member of the Board of Neste Oil Oy. Per-Arne is currently Chairman of the Board of Bluestep Holding AB and member of the Board of Djurgården Hockey AB and C-RAD AB.

Bertil Persson (born 1961), holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance, and is currently working as senior adviser at Hjalmarsson & Partners. Bertil has experience from positions such as CEO and President at Beijer Alma, deputy CEO at LGP Telecom, CFO at Scania and member of the Board of Posten AB. Bertil is currently a member of the Board of Nobina AB, Troax AB and Christian Berner Tech Trade AB.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting consists of Fredrik Liljedahl (Liljedahl Group), Adam Gerge (Didner & Gerge Fonder), Johan Ståhl (Lannebo Fonder), Niklas Johansson (Handelsbanken Fonder) and the Chairman of the Board Sven-Olof Kulldorff. Fredrik Liljedahl is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

All other proposals by the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held in Värnamo on 21 April 2020.

Fredrik Liljedahl, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Tel: +46 706 93 88 01

About BufabBufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 27 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,400 employees. Bufab's net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 4.3 billion and the operating margin was 8.5 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker 'BUFAB'. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

