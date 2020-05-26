Log in
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that the Company will report results for its first quarter fiscal year 2020 ended May 2, 2020, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on the same day.

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (domestic and international). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com. The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on June 2, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 9, 2020. The telephone replay is available by calling (844) 512-2921. The access code is 13701600.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:
Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.


© Business Wire 2020
