Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), today announced that the Company
will report results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended
February 2, 2019, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, prior to the opening of
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its
quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET
on the same day.
The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780
(domestic and international). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live
Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations
website, http://IR.buildabear.com.
The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.
A replay of the conference call will be available via the internet and
telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available
at the investor relations website for one year. A telephone replay will
be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on March 13, 2019,
until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 20, 2019. The telephone replay is available
by calling (844) 512-2921. The access code is 13687767.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:
Build-A-Bear is a global
brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart
to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 400 stores worldwide where
guests can create customizable furry friends, including
corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark,
Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in
Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) posted total revenue of $357.9
million in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit the Investor
Relations section of buildabear.com.
