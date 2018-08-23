Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Log in
08/23/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that the Company will report results for its second quarter fiscal 2018 ended August 4, 2018, on Thursday, August 30, 2018, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on the same day.

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (domestic and international). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations Web site, http://IR.buildabear.com. The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the Internet and telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations Web site for one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 30, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 6, 2018. The telephone replay is available by calling (844) 512-2921. The access code is 13682484.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 400 stores worldwide where guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. In 2018, Build-A-Bear was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th year in a row. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) posted total revenue of $357.9 million in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.


© Business Wire 2018
