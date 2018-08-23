Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that the
Company will report results for its second quarter fiscal 2018 ended
August 4, 2018, on Thursday, August 30, 2018, prior to the opening of
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its
quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET
on the same day.
The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780
(domestic and international). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live
Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations
Web site, http://IR.buildabear.com.
The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.
A replay of the conference call will be available via the Internet and
telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available
at the investor relations Web site for one year. A telephone replay will
be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 30, 2018
until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 6, 2018. The telephone replay is
available by calling (844) 512-2921. The access code is 13682484.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:
Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to
add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 400
stores worldwide where guests can create customizable furry friends,
including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada,
China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and
franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the
Middle East. In 2018, Build-A-Bear was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best
Companies to Work For® list for the 10th year in a row. Build-A-Bear
Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) posted total revenue of $357.9 million in
fiscal 2017. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section
of buildabear.com.
