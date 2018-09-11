Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Build King Holdings Ltd    0240   BMG1675M1064

BUILD KING HOLDINGS LTD (0240)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/10
0.55 HKD   -3.51%
11:22aBUILD KING : Change Request Form
PU
08/08BUILD KING : Positive Profit Alert
PU
02/23BUILD KING : Date of Board Meeting - 8 March 2018
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Build King : Change Request Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:22am CEST

BUILD KING HOLDINGS LIMITED

€лਿછٰϞࠢʮ̡

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

€׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j 00240)

INTERIM REPORT 2018 ɚཧɓɞϋʕಂజѓ

The subject document has been prepared in the English and Chinese languages. Copies prepared in the language different from that you have received are available from the Company's Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, upon request.

ᕚࠑ˖΁௪Ϟߵ˖ʿʕ˖وf͉ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈՙԳᄿආϞࠢʮ̡dίϗՑcტɨٙࠅӋܝd̙౤ԶcტɨהϗՑ̤ٙɓ၇ႧԊᇜႡوf

The subject document is also available (in the English and Chinese languages) on the Company's website (http://www.buildking.hk) .

ტɨ͵̙ί͉ʮ̡ၣ१(http://www.buildking.hk) ቡᚎᕚࠑ˖΁€ߵ˖ʿʕ˖وf

You may at any time choose to receive the Company's Corporate Communications (as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (i) in printed English version only; or (ii) in printed Chinese version only; or (iii) in both printed English and Chinese versions; or (iv) through electronic means on the Company's website to dispense with printed copies.

ტɨ̙ᎇࣛ፯኿̥ϗ՟͉ʮ̡ʘʮ̡ஷৃ€່֛Ԉ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ᗇՎɪ̹஝ۆ'ୋ1.01ૢٙ(i) ߵ˖وΙՏ͉iא (ii)ʕ˖وΙՏ ͉iא (iii) Νࣛϗ՟ߵ˖ʿʕ˖وΙՏ͉iא(iv)˸ཥɿ˙όί͉ʮ̡ၣࠫቡᚎ˸˾ಁϗ՟ΙՏ͉f

After your election, you may choose to change your choice of language and means of receipt at any time, free of charge, by completing and returning the Change Request Form to the Company's Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited, using this aerogram by post or by email to "buildking240-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com".

ტɨ׵Ъ̈፯኿ܝd̙ᎇࣛһҷʊ፯኿ٙႧԊʿϗ՟˙όd̥඲෬ᄳһҷΫૢdԴ͉͜ඉᔊҪΫૢ੔ʹ͉ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈՙԳᄿආϞ ࠢʮ̡אཥඉЇ˜ buildking240-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ™у̙d൬͜Όеf

If you have any queries about how to obtain copies of the subject document or how to access the subject document on the Company's website, please call the hotline of the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

ࡊ ტɨ࿁׵νО՟੻ᕚࠑ˖΁dאνОί͉ʮ̡ၣࠫቡᚎ˖΁Ϟ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞ€ʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ 9ࣛЇɨʹ530ʱd ߧཥ͉ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈᆠᇞ(852) 2980 1333ݟ༔f

CHANGE REQUEST FORM һҷΫૢ

I/We would like to receive the future Corporate Communications (as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of Build King Holdings Limited (the "Company"):

ᗫ׵лਿછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™˚ܝ೯бٙʮ̡ஷৃ€່֛Ԉ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ᗇՎɪ̹஝ۆ'ୋ 1.01 ૢd͉ɛŊшഃҎૐj

(Please tick ONE of the following boxes.) €ሗίՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫ̋ɪ˜ ™໮f in printed form in English version only; or ̥ϗ՟ߵ˖وΙՏ͉iא in printed form in Chinese version only; or ̥ϗ՟ʕ˖وΙՏ͉iא in printed forms in both English and Chinese versions; or

Νࣛϗ՟ߵ˖ձʕ˖وΙՏ͉iא by electronic means instead of in printed form (i.e. by receiving from the Company's Branch Share Registrar, an e-mail notification of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website (http://www.buildking.hk) on the date of despatch of such Corporate Communications).

˸ཥɿ˙ό՟˾ΙՏ͉€у׵੔೯ʮ̡ஷৃ຅˚dટա͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ˸ཥɿඉ΁ٝึϞᗫʮ̡ஷৃʊ༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣѧ

(http://www.buildking.hk) ɪf

My/Our e-mail address: ͉ɛŊшഃٙཥඉήѧj

(for notification of release of Corporate Communications)

€Զϗ՟೯бʮ̡ஷৃၣɪཥɿو͉ʘ͜

The above instruction will supersede my/our previous instruction to the Company.

ɪࠑܸͪਗ਼՟ಁ͉ɛŊшഃ΋ۃഗʚ͉ʮ̡ܸٙͪf

Signature(s):

Date:

ᖦΤj

˚ಂj

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

ٰ؇ٙʕ˖Τ၈

ٰ؇ٙߵ˖Τ၈€ሗ˸ɽฺࣣᄳ

Correspondence Address ஷৃήѧ

Contact Telephone Number ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁ

Notes:

ڝൗj

1.

The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform us otherwise.

ɪࠑܸͪਗ਼ቇ͜׵͉ʮ̡೯̈ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃdٜЇcტɨ̤Бஷٝމ˟f

2.

If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders OR the joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's register of members

should sign this Form in order for it to be valid.

ν΂Оٰ΅˸ᑌΤ˙όܵϞdۆהϞᑌΤܵϞɛאΤΐ͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ٙ࠯ΤᑌΤܵϞɛ඲׵͉ڌࣸɪᖦ໇d˙މϞࣖf

*

සԶᗆй

Disclaimer

Build King Holdings Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUILD KING HOLDINGS LTD
11:22aBUILD KING : Change Request Form
PU
08/09WAI KEE : Hold tips interim profit to rise 150%
AQ
08/08BUILD KING : Positive Profit Alert
PU
02/23BUILD KING : Date of Board Meeting - 8 March 2018
PU
2017BUILD KING : Samsung C&T wins 455 bln won reclamation order in Hong Kong
AQ
2017BUILD KING : Poll Result of the Special General Meeting Held on 15 December 2017
PU
2017BUILD KING : Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
2017BUILD KING : Form of proxy for use at the Special General Meeting (or at any adj..
PU
2017BUILD KING : Continuing Connected Transactions and Notice of Special General Mee..
PU
2017BUILD KING : Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Build King Chairman's Shady Past 
2015Seeking Hong Kong-Listed Net Cash Stocks As Deep Value Investment Ideas 
Chart BUILD KING HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Build King Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Peu Zen Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
David Howard Gem Non-Executive Director
Ming Kuen Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Tai Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Hung Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUILD KING HOLDINGS LTD-5.17%0
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCP & ENVRNMNT CO LTD--.--%4 521
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONST DECO CO., LTD.--.--%3 496
SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT--.--%1 789
SHENZHEN GRANDLAND GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 319
KUMAGAI GUMI CO., LTD.-8.32%1 201
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.