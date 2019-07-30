Log in
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP    BCF

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP

(BCF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class B Non-Voting Share Distribution

07/30/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.0997 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on July 31, 2019 to holders of Class B Non-Voting shares of record on July 30, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
Suite 405, 1210 - 8th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1L3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46639


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Sandy L. Loutitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Strangway Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brent J. Walter Independent Director
David Edward Thomas Pinkman Independent Director
John A. Drummond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP0.92%0
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC54.97%9 449
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%4 070
SLM CORP11.67%3 916
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR47.72%1 897
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 879
