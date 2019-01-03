Log in
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp., Rapid Lending Solutions: Helping Builders Do More with Less, CEO Clip Video

01/03/2019 | 07:05pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2019) - President & CEO of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF), Sandy Loutitt talks about the company's financial delivery system that's catered to builders.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/builders-capital-ceo-clip-90sec/

Builders Capital Mortgage is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jan. 12 - Jan. 13, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF)

builderscapital.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Sandy L. Loutitt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Strangway Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brent J. Walter Independent Director
David Edward Thomas Pinkman Independent Director
John A. Drummond Independent Director
