BuildingIQ : YMCA of Greater New York Tackles Energy Conservation With Gotham 360 and BuildingIQ

BuildingIQ
(ASX: BIQ) and Gotham
360 have collaborated to help the YMCA
of Greater New York reduce energy consumption across 21 branches
with the support of the New
York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)
Remote Energy Management (REM) program. NYSERDA’s program sought
creative proposals from service providers that would analyze whole
building energy data, identify energy savings opportunities and carry
out implementation support services. After a highly competitive process,
Gotham 360 advisory services with BuildingIQ’s 5i
Intelligent Energy Platform were selected to optimize energy at the
New York City YMCA facilities and are eligible for a NYSERDA incentive
of up to $700,000.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005190/en/
After a highly competitive process, Gotham 360 advisory services with BuildingIQ’s 5i Intelligent Energy Platform were selected to optimize energy at 21 New York City YMCA facilities and are eligible for a NYSERDA incentive of up to $700,000. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The YMCA connects and strengthens our communities. Saving energy in our
branches and creating a more sustainable environment is one more way we
can make our community stronger,” said Sharon Greenberger, president and
CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York. “This grant helps us update our
facilities with new technology and training, and allows New York City to
serve as an energy conservation leader among YMCAs. Importantly, the
money we save on energy can go directly toward programs to empower
youth, improve health and strengthen community in New York City.”
Coupling real-time energy usage data from BuildingIQ with Gotham 360’s
advisory services provides new expertise and insights to the team of
YMCA building operators on how to best reduce energy consumption across
their facilities. In taking this step, YMCA executives now have
visibility into the portfolio of branches in one platform, giving them
relevant data-driven insights for controlling operating costs and
tightening resources.
Jennifer Kearney, executive partner at Gotham 360, commented, “Our
wealth of experience in energy advising has taught us that a focus on
connectivity between humans and technology is what creates success in
driving down energy consumption. This is why we take a hands-on approach
to our partnership with the YMCA in developing and overseeing their
comprehensive energy management program. The one-on-one trainings under
this program are especially critical to ensure the team at the YMCA is
able to fully integrate new building technologies into their daily
operations.”
“Today’s announcement is the latest example of leading community
organizations such as the YMCA of Greater New York doing its part to
build a cleaner and more sustainable New York for all,” said Alicia
Barton, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “I applaud the YMCA of Greater New
York and its partners for joining Governor Cuomo’s commitment of
reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the state meets its
aggressive renewable energy goals.”
YMCA buildings, present in every borough of New York City, mostly
operate on older building systems that until now limited the YMCA of
Greater New York’s ability to implement many modern energy efficiency
technologies. As a demonstration of Internet of Things (IoT) upgrades in
a portfolio of older buildings, pulse energy meters were installed at
YMCA branches to help connect real-time energy consumption data to the
cloud. The incentive allocates $400,000 for services provided by
BuildingIQ and Gotham 360 that includes 21 YMCA of Greater New York
properties. An additional performance-based incentive of up to $300,000
is available for verified energy savings at the 21 participating YMCAs.
Michael Nark, CEO of BuildingIQ said, “Our software analytics platform -
powered by advanced algorithms - monitors the energy consumption at each
YMCA building, regardless of their state, to create a visualization of
the facility’s energy usage for the first time. This first step of the
facilities’ journeys toward optimization lays the groundwork for
identifying energy efficiency opportunities and areas for operational
improvements.”
For more information about the project, visit: https://www.gotham360.com/index.php/case-studies/ymca.
About YMCA of Greater New York
New York City's YMCA is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth,
improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y
serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who
learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24
branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect
active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities. Follow us on
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc.
About Gotham 360
Gotham 360 is a national energy management consultancy headquartered in
New York City. The company deploys innovative, cost-efficient,
programmatic solutions that reduce energy consumption and costs,
maximize operational efficiency, and help organizations navigate the
complexities of deregulated energy markets. Gotham 360 understands the
complex relationship between the way organizations procure energy,
reduce energy consumption, and maintain good stewardship of the
environment, while operating a reliable and resilient business. www.gotham360.com
About BuildingIQ
BuildingIQ (ASX: BIQ) helps building owners and operators worldwide
lower energy use, increase building operations efficiency and enhance
tenant comfort. The Company’s 5i cloud-based platform and Managed
Services deliver on the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) for
buildings with none of the drawbacks. Over 115M square feet of building
space is currently under management with BuildingIQ.
www.buildingiq.com
