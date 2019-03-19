Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bukit Asam Tbk PT    PTBA   ID1000094006

BUKIT ASAM TBK PT

(PTBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bukit Asam Tbk PT : ESDM Ministry Reforms Four Policy Matters for Extractive Industries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:40am EDT

THE MINISTRY of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) continues to arrange in the extractive industry the ESDM sector in order to create a comfortable investment climate for stakeholders in the ESDM sector.

The Head of ESDM Data and Information Technology Center (Pusdatin) Agus Cahyono said that there were four things that became important points in the reform of extractive industry governance in the ESDM sector. First, is fairness between the Government and Business Entities.

In the mineral and coal (minerba) sector, the Government also arranged mining permits and contracts through Clear and Clean (CnC) status. In 2014, there were 10,643 Mining Business Permits (IUP). After being trimmed with CnC, in 2018 the number became 5,670 IUPs.

'Even though registered IUPs declined, the number of PNBP Minerba actually increased and the realization reached 50 Trillion, exceeding the set target of 32.1 Trillion (156%). The Ministry of ESDM together with KPK increased the transparency of Business Entities,' continued Agus.

Agus explained that the second point in the governance reform of the extractive industry in the ESDM sector is to cut licenses that hinder investment. Until 2018, a total of 186 regulations/licenses in the ESDM sector were revoked. 'With the details there are 56 regulations/licenses in the oil and gas sector, 96 regulations/licensing of the mineral sector, 20 regulations/licensing of the electricity sector and 14 regulations/ licensing of the EBTKE sector,' he explained.

Furthermore, it is to provide easy data access by integrating systems and business processes and data for managing and storing subsurface data and based on international standards.

Last but not least, accountability by improving governance, implementing beneficial ownership, also integrated Online System in Minerba Management.

Source: IMA

Disclaimer

PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUKIT ASAM TBK PT
01:40aBUKIT ASAM TBK PT : ESDM Ministry Reforms Four Policy Matters for Extractive Ind..
PU
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Indonesia's Bukit Asam posts 40 percent jum..
RE
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Indonesia hauling ban could paralyse South ..
RE
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Attending Investor Summit, PTBA Exposes Per..
PU
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Achieved Asia's Most Trusted Company
PU
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Bukit Asam Tbk Won The Best Overall BUMN Aw..
PU
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Cares for NTB Earthquake Victims
PU
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Get a Visit from Semen Baturaja
PU
2018PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Mining Holding Indonesia Company Participat..
PU
2018COMPANY PERFORMANCE : PTBA Net Profit of Semester 1-2018 Increase Signifi&hellip..
PU
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 22 345 B
EBIT 2019 6 282 B
Net income 2019 4 919 B
Finance 2019 3 174 B
Yield 2019 6,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,16
P/E ratio 2020 8,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 46 428 B
Chart BUKIT ASAM TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Bukit Asam Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 440  IDR
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Arviyan Arifin President Director
Agus Suhartono President Commissioner
Suryo Eko Hadianto Director-Production Operations
Mega Satria Finance Director
Octavianus Tarigan Senior Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUKIT ASAM TBK PT3 250
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.25%57 381
GLENCORE4.84%56 349
COAL INDIA1.50%22 002
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD17.20%12 990
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY13.12%8 947
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.