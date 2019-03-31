Log in
Bukit Asam Tbk PT : Won The Best Overall BUMN and the Best Visionary CEO

0
03/31/2019

PT Bukit Asam Tbk received a number of achievements in the 2019 BUMN Award event. In this 8th BUMN Award event, Bukit Asam once again won the Best Overall BUMN award, thanks to the implementation of good corporate governance, the brilliant performance record, and the ability to compete on a national and global scale.

On the event, President Director of Bukit Asam Arviyan Arifin also won The Best CEO of the Best Visionary CEO category. Moreover, Bukit Asam also won the Best Talent Development and the Best Organizational Transformation award. This award was received by Arviyan Arifin at the Ritz Carlton Grand Ballroom, Jakarta, Thursday (28/3).

'This award will certainly motivate all levels, both management and employees of Bukit Asam, to work better. It is also served as a confirmation that Bukit Asam is progressively ready to transform into an energy company,' said Arviyan Arifin.

Organized by BUMN Track and supported by PPM Manajemen, the 2019 BUMN Award assessment was conducted since January through filling in questionnaires, company presentations, interviews, and jury evaluations led by Tanri Abeng. Assessment aspects in this award included growth and transformation, corporate governance, talent development, and technological innovation.

With this achievement, not only has Bukit Asam succeeded showing the company's performance improvement, both financially and operationally, but also successful in developing the people potential to continuously realize the company's vision: Becoming a world-class energy company that cares about environment.

Disclaimer

PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:01:08 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 22 367 B
EBIT 2019 6 266 B
Net income 2019 4 870 B
Finance 2019 4 599 B
Yield 2019 6,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,64
P/E ratio 2020 9,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 48 387 B
Chart BUKIT ASAM TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Bukit Asam Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 506  IDR
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Arviyan Arifin President Director
Agus Suhartono President Commissioner
Suryo Eko Hadianto Director-Production Operations
Mega Satria Finance Director
Octavianus Tarigan Senior Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUKIT ASAM TBK PT3 387
GLENCORE9.13%57 461
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.19%55 968
COAL INDIA-1.47%21 130
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD19.76%13 277
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY10.11%8 689
