Bukit Asam Tbk PT : Won The Best Overall BUMN and the Best Visionary CEO

PT Bukit Asam Tbk received a number of achievements in the 2019 BUMN Award event. In this 8th BUMN Award event, Bukit Asam once again won the Best Overall BUMN award, thanks to the implementation of good corporate governance, the brilliant performance record, and the ability to compete on a national and global scale.

On the event, President Director of Bukit Asam Arviyan Arifin also won The Best CEO of the Best Visionary CEO category. Moreover, Bukit Asam also won the Best Talent Development and the Best Organizational Transformation award. This award was received by Arviyan Arifin at the Ritz Carlton Grand Ballroom, Jakarta, Thursday (28/3).

'This award will certainly motivate all levels, both management and employees of Bukit Asam, to work better. It is also served as a confirmation that Bukit Asam is progressively ready to transform into an energy company,' said Arviyan Arifin.

Organized by BUMN Track and supported by PPM Manajemen, the 2019 BUMN Award assessment was conducted since January through filling in questionnaires, company presentations, interviews, and jury evaluations led by Tanri Abeng. Assessment aspects in this award included growth and transformation, corporate governance, talent development, and technological innovation.

With this achievement, not only has Bukit Asam succeeded showing the company's performance improvement, both financially and operationally, but also successful in developing the people potential to continuously realize the company's vision: Becoming a world-class energy company that cares about environment.