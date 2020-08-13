Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Changes in the members of the BACB Supervisory Board

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Pursuant to art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 and art. 27, (2) of Ordinance No. 2 on the Prospectuses to be Published when Securities are Offered to the Public or Admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market and on Disclosure of Information, Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB) discloses the following circumstance related to Bulgarian-American Credit Bank, which qualifies as 'inside information' under article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 and circumstance under art. 27, (2) of Ordinance No.2 of the Financial Supervision Commission.

On August 12, 2020 changes in the members of the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank Supervisory Board were registered in the Commercial Register, held with the Registry Agency, pursuant to the BACB General Meeting of the Shareholders' resolution dated July 15, 2020, as follows:

(1) Relieving Mr. Serge Lioutyi from the position of member of the BACB Supervisory Board;

(2) Appointment of Mr. Petar Georgiev Atanasov as a member of the Supervisory Board for term of office until May 10, 2021;

After the registration of the above mentioned circumstances the Supervisory Board of BACB shall consist of three members with term of office until May 10th 2021, namely:

Ms. Tzvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova;

Mr. Martin Boychev Ganev;

Mr. Petar Georgiev Atanasov.