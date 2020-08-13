Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD    5BN   BG1100098059

BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD

(5BN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Changes in the members of the BACB Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 09:48am EDT

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Pursuant to art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 and art. 27, (2) of Ordinance No. 2 on the Prospectuses to be Published when Securities are Offered to the Public or Admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market and on Disclosure of Information, Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB) discloses the following circumstance related to Bulgarian-American Credit Bank, which qualifies as 'inside information' under article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 and circumstance under art. 27, (2) of Ordinance No.2 of the Financial Supervision Commission.

On August 12, 2020 changes in the members of the Bulgarian-American Credit Bank Supervisory Board were registered in the Commercial Register, held with the Registry Agency, pursuant to the BACB General Meeting of the Shareholders' resolution dated July 15, 2020, as follows:

(1) Relieving Mr. Serge Lioutyi from the position of member of the BACB Supervisory Board;

(2) Appointment of Mr. Petar Georgiev Atanasov as a member of the Supervisory Board for term of office until May 10, 2021;

After the registration of the above mentioned circumstances the Supervisory Board of BACB shall consist of three members with term of office until May 10th 2021, namely:

  • Ms. Tzvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova;
  • Mr. Martin Boychev Ganev;
  • Mr. Petar Georgiev Atanasov.

Disclaimer

Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 13:47:27 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT
09:48aBULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Changes in the members of the BACB Supervisory ..
PU
07/30BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : BACB-Interim Management Report-Q2 2020-Consolid..
PU
07/30BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : BACB_Accounting Policy Notes_Consolidated_June ..
PU
07/30BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 30 J..
PU
07/16BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Decisions of the General Meeting of the Shareho..
PU
05/27BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Information for the Annual General Meeting of t..
PU
05/27BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
05/27BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 31 M..
PU
2019BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 30 S..
PU
2019BULGARIAN AMERICAN CREDIT BANK : Notification under Market Abuse Regulation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 46,8 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
Net cash 2019 294 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 167 M 101 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,86x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ilian Petrov Georgiev Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dimitrov Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetelina Borislavova Karagyozova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Boychev Ganev Member-Supervisory Board
Serge Lioutyi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN-AMERICAN CREDIT BANK AD3.85%101
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%160 048
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.43%55 738
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.36%52 138
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.85%46 049
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.63%44 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group