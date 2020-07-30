Log in
Bulgarian American Credit Bank : Interim Financial Statements of BACB as at 30 June 2020

07/30/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

The Bulgarian-American CreditBank (BACB) published its preliminary unaudited sole and consolidated financial reports as of 30 June 2020 together with the respective Interim activity reports and Letter to thes hareholders.

Based on unaudited data as of 30 June 2020 BACB reports financial result for the first half of 2020 as follows:

  • Net profit on individual basis of BGN 6.219 million (EUR 3.180 million);
  • Net profit onc onsolidated basis of BGN 6.639 million (EUR 3.394 million);

For more details on these results, please visit the BACB web site.

Disclaimer

Bulgarian American Credit Bank AD published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 19:25:01 UTC
