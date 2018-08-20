Log in
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia : Dividend distribution

08/20/2018 | 04:16pm CEST
20-08-2018
- Notification for a dividend distribution

Company: Bulgarian Stock Exchange-Sofia (BSO)
The General Meeting of the Shareholders of Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia dated 18 June 2018 adopted a decision to the effect that 50% of the 2017 profit amounting to BGN 206,233.14 i.e. BGN 103,116.57 is distributed as dividend to the shareholders. The gross dividend per share is BGN 0.01566. The remaining 50% of the 2017 profit i.e. BGN 103,116.57 shall be allocated to the additional reserves of the company. According to the Rules of the Central Depository, the dividend is to be paid as follows:
- To shareholders holding client accounts with investment intermediaries - through the respective intermediary;
- To the rest of the shareholders - through DSK Bank branches throughout the country.
The dividend payout began on 16 August 2018. The shareholders, who do not hold client accounts with investment intermediaries, could receive their dividend through DSK Bank branches untill 15 October 2018.
The right to a dividend is entitled to all shareholders, registered with the Central Depository up to 14 days following the GMS date i.e. by 02 July 2018 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the BSE, as a result of which the owner will be entitled to obtain dividend, has been 28 June 2018 (i.e. Ex Dividend Date: 29 June 2018).
The entire piece of news is published in English on the financial website X3News.

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:15:03 UTC
