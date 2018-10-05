Bulten : Invitation to presentation of Bulten’s Q3 report 2018

Bulten's interim report for the period January - September 2018 will be published on Thursday 25 October 2018 at approximately 13:30 CET.

A presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day at 15:30 CET. The report will be presented by Tommy Andersson, President and CEO and Helena Wennerström, Executive Vice President and CFO via audiocast.

The presentation will be held in English and can be followed live via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bulten-q3-2018. It will also be possible to take part of the audiocast afterwards at the same address or at www.bulten.com/ir.

To participate in the teleconference, please call 5 minutes before the opening:

SE : +46856642669

UK : +442030089807

US: +18558315944

Copies of the presentation will be available at www.bulten.com/ir approximately 30 minutes before start.

For further information, please contact:

Kamilla Oresvärd, SVP Corporate Communications

Tel: + 46 (0)31-734 59 17, e-mail: kamilla.oresvard@bulten.com

