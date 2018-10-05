Log in
Bulten : Invitation to presentation of Bulten’s Q3 report 2018

10/05/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Bulten's interim report for the period January - September 2018 will be published on Thursday 25 October 2018 at approximately 13:30 CET.

A presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day at 15:30 CET. The report will be presented by Tommy Andersson, President and CEO and Helena Wennerström, Executive Vice President and CFO via audiocast.

The presentation will be held in English and can be followed live via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bulten-q3-2018. It will also be possible to take part of the audiocast afterwards at the same address or at www.bulten.com/ir.

To participate in the teleconference, please call 5 minutes before the opening:
SE : +46856642669
UK : +442030089807
US: +18558315944

Copies of the presentation will be available at www.bulten.com/ir approximately 30 minutes before start.

For further information, please contact:
Kamilla Oresvärd, SVP Corporate Communications
Tel: + 46 (0)31-734 59 17, e-mail: kamilla.oresvard@bulten.com

Bulten is one of the leading suppliers of fasteners to the international automotive industry. The company's product range includes everything from customer-specific standard products to customized special fasteners. The company also provides technical development, line-feeding, logistics, material and production expertise. Bulten offers a Full Service Provider concept or parts thereof. The company was founded in 1873, has some 1,400 employees in eight countries and head office in Gothenburg. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at www.bulten.com.

Bulten AB published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:37:08 UTC
