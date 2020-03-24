Bulten publ : Board of Directors withdraws proposal for a dividend of SEK 4.00 per share and take measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19

In recent weeks, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on Bulten's deliveries, which will have a negative impact on earnings in the first quarter. To mitigate the impact, the company is taking measures, including short-term layoffs in Europe. Furthermore, the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw the previously communicated proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2020 of a dividend of SEK 4.00 per share, totaling approximately SEK 84 million.

Given the uncertain situation, it is currently not possible to estimate the full potential impact for Bulten in the coming quarters, but there is a significant risk of negative financial impact on the Group. Meanwhile, Bulten's management is working to mitigate the impact wherever possible. Measures taken include, among other things, short-term layoffs at Bulten's units in Europe, where Bulten intends to use the support packages that are fully or partially financed by the authorities in the countries concerned. Furthermore, Bulten follows the situation closely and has a close dialogue with business partners in order to act quickly.

In light of the uncertain situation, Bulten's Board of Directors has decided to withdraw previously communicated dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2020 of SEK 4.00 (4.00) per share and will instead propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid. The Board of Directors is of the opinion that in the current situation it is important that the company's solidity and financial position is as good as possible for potential future challenges and opportunities.

This information is information that Bulten AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20:15 CET on 24 March 2020.

