Bumi Armada Bhd : 1Q Net Profit up 28.5% On-Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's offshore oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd. (5210.KU) said its first-quarter net profit jumped 28.5% on-year, mainly thanks to joint ventures, lower cost of sales, and lower distribution costs.

Net profit for the January-March period climbed to 62.21 million ringgit ($14.86 million), compared with a MYR48.42 million in the same quarter a year ago, according to stock exchange filing on Monday.

Revenue during the quarter however dropped to MYR491.61 million from MYR600.34 million a year ago, mainly due to the completion of the LukOil project in the Caspian Sea in December last year, according to Bumi Armada.

Bumi Armada, which is controlled by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said this year it plans to focus on areas such as reducing cost and debt, as well as monetizing ununtilized assets.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com