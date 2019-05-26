Log in
BUMI ARMADA BHD

BUMI ARMADA BHD

(BUAB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bumi Armada Bhd : 1Q Net Profit up 28.5% On-Year

0
05/26/2019

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's offshore oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd. (5210.KU) said its first-quarter net profit jumped 28.5% on-year, mainly thanks to joint ventures, lower cost of sales, and lower distribution costs.

Net profit for the January-March period climbed to 62.21 million ringgit ($14.86 million), compared with a MYR48.42 million in the same quarter a year ago, according to stock exchange filing on Monday.

Revenue during the quarter however dropped to MYR491.61 million from MYR600.34 million a year ago, mainly due to the completion of the LukOil project in the Caspian Sea in December last year, according to Bumi Armada.

Bumi Armada, which is controlled by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said this year it plans to focus on areas such as reducing cost and debt, as well as monetizing ununtilized assets.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 2 361 M
EBIT 2019 591 M
Net income 2019 230 M
Debt 2019 9 541 M
Yield 2019 0,10%
P/E ratio 2019 4,60
P/E ratio 2020 3,88
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 1 087 M
Chart BUMI ARMADA BHD
Duration : Period :
Bumi Armada Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 0,28  MYR
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Andre Harland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ali Redhauddin bin Tunku Muhriz Chairman
James Ellis Senior VP-Floating Production & Operation
Luke Christopher Targett Chief Financial Officer
Alexandra Elisabeth Johanna Maria Schaapveld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMI ARMADA BHD260
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED16.29%4 772
SUBSEA 722.80%3 692
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING14.49%3 595
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY11.54%2 730
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC8.57%1 606
